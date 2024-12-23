Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Altano New Zealand Seeks Clearance To Acquire Matamata Veterinary Services

Monday, 23 December 2024, 11:10 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Altano New Zealand Limited (Altano) to acquire 100% of the shares in Matamata Veterinary Services Limited (MVS).

The parties both provide veterinary services for horses, predominantly in the Waikato region.

Altano is a subsidiary of Altano International GmbH, a global horse veterinary company incorporated in Germany. In New Zealand, Altano International GmbH operates a horse veterinary practice in Canterbury, and two in Waikato, The Waikato Equine Veterinary Centre and the Cambridge Equine Hospital. Altano’s Waikato practices provide a range of horse health and hospital care.

MVS is a specialist horse veterinary practice located in Matamata, offering a range of veterinary care for horses including surgical, reproductive, sports and foal medicine.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

