Flagship Bar, Eateries And New Food Court Open At Christchurch Airport

Fern & Co and Portal Bar & Eatery today. (Photo/Supplied)

Just in time for Christmas day, Christchurch Airport has unveiled two major new eateries alongside a brand-new food court, marking another milestone in its terminal revamp project.

The latest additions, Fern & Co and Portal Bar & Eatery, bring the total number of new dining options in the terminal to eight since the project began in May this year.

Local flavour meets outstanding dining.

Fern & Co: Offers locally brewed C4 Coffee, classic café favourites, vibrant salads, and a lively atmosphere.

Portal Bar & Eatery: The airport’s flagship bar and restaurant, serving freshly made pizzas and high-quality cuisine and an extensive range of beers, wines and cocktails.

Both outlets are conveniently located on the doorstep of the domestic departure passenger screening so travellers can enjoy a relaxed dining experience just seconds from the departure gates.

Christchurch Airport teamed up with SSP, a leading global operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations, to deliver the latest editions to their hospitality offerings.

Collaboration redefining airport dining

Dominic Cain, Managing Director of SSP Australia & New Zealand, shared his excitement about the openings.

“We’re thrilled to bring Fern & Co and Portal Bar & Eatery to Christchurch Airport, offering travellers exceptional dining options that reflect the vibrant style of Christchurch. With these venues, we’re setting a new benchmark for airport dining in New Zealand, blending quality, innovation, and local charm.”

David Cooper, GM of Customer and Commercial at Christchurch Airport, highlighted the partnership with SSP

“SSP operates in 37 countries and specialises in airport food and beverage offerings. We asked them to create something special, and they delivered just that. The open flow and comfort are perfectly complemented by the outstanding quality food with swift service, attention to detail and flavour the key ingredients. We’re proud to enhance our airport for our customers and reinforce its role as the gateway to the South Island.”

More to come

These outlets are part of a wider terminal upgrade, which will see a total of 12 new eateries, upgraded bathrooms, a revamped food court, new retail spaces, a parent’s room, and a large children’s play area. The project is set for completion by mid-2025.

