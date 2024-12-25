Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auckland Powerball Player Wins $5.3 Million

Wednesday, 25 December 2024, 9:01 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be writing their ultimate Christmas wishlist after winning $5.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

The prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the twenty-second Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just one week after a Central Otago family scored themselves $5 million. The family are looking forward to taking a special trip around the South Island.

Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Ōpōtiki Pharmacy in Ōpōtiki and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Ōpōtiki Pharmacy or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year is our biggest Christmas ever, with $6 million in extra prizes to be won.

There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs and all Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw with a chance to win.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.

Due to the cricket coverage on TVNZ1, Saturday’s live Lotto draw will be aired on TVNZ2 at 8pm.

Powerball wins in 2024:

 Date Prize Store Location 
127 January$17.25 millionMyLottoCanterbury
210 February$8.3 millionMyLottoHawke’s Bay
32 March$12.3 millionMyLottoOtago
413 April$30.16 millionMyLottoWellington
58 June$7.18 millionPak n Save Wairau RoadAuckland
68 June$7.18 millionWoolworths MetroAuckland
78 June$7.18 millionRoyal Oak Mall LottoAuckland
88 June$7.18 millionMyLottoAuckland
98 June$7.18 millionMyLottoAuckland
108 June$7.18 millionShop Rite DairyHamilton
118 June$7.18 millionNew World HastingsHastings
1212 June$4.5 millionMyLottoWaikato
1319 June$5.5 millionImpulse Snacks & LottoWaitara
1410 August$44.67 millionMyLottoAuckland
157 September$17.7 millionMyLottoAuckland
1611 September$4.3 millionMyLottoHibiscus Coast
1723 October$30.2 millionAlbany Central SuperetteAuckland
189 November$5.25 millionPōkeno SuperettePōkeno
199 November$5.25 millionPark Mini MartTauranga
2014 December$23.3 millionWoolworths SpotswoodNew Plymouth
2118 December$5 millionMyLottoCentral Otago
2225 December$5.3 millionMyLottoAuckland

