Auckland Powerball Player Wins $5.3 Million
A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be writing their ultimate Christmas wishlist after winning $5.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.
The prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight’s winner is the twenty-second Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just one week after a Central Otago family scored themselves $5 million. The family are looking forward to taking a special trip around the South Island.
Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Ōpōtiki Pharmacy in Ōpōtiki and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.
Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from Ōpōtiki Pharmacy or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year is our biggest Christmas ever, with $6 million in extra prizes to be won.
There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs and all Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw with a chance to win.
At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.
Due to the cricket coverage on TVNZ1, Saturday’s live Lotto draw will be aired on TVNZ2 at 8pm.
Powerball wins in 2024:
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|1
|27 January
|$17.25 million
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
|2
|10 February
|$8.3 million
|MyLotto
|Hawke’s Bay
|3
|2 March
|$12.3 million
|MyLotto
|Otago
|4
|13 April
|$30.16 million
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|5
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Pak n Save Wairau Road
|Auckland
|6
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Woolworths Metro
|Auckland
|7
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Royal Oak Mall Lotto
|Auckland
|8
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|9
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|10
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Shop Rite Dairy
|Hamilton
|11
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|New World Hastings
|Hastings
|12
|12 June
|$4.5 million
|MyLotto
|Waikato
|13
|19 June
|$5.5 million
|Impulse Snacks & Lotto
|Waitara
|14
|10 August
|$44.67 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|15
|7 September
|$17.7 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|16
|11 September
|$4.3 million
|MyLotto
|Hibiscus Coast
|17
|23 October
|$30.2 million
|Albany Central Superette
|Auckland
|18
|9 November
|$5.25 million
|Pōkeno Superette
|Pōkeno
|19
|9 November
|$5.25 million
|Park Mini Mart
|Tauranga
|20
|14 December
|$23.3 million
|Woolworths Spotswood
|New Plymouth
|21
|18 December
|$5 million
|MyLotto
|Central Otago
|22
|25 December
|$5.3 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland