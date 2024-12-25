Auckland Powerball Player Wins $5.3 Million

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be writing their ultimate Christmas wishlist after winning $5.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

The prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the twenty-second Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just one week after a Central Otago family scored themselves $5 million. The family are looking forward to taking a special trip around the South Island.

Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Ōpōtiki Pharmacy in Ōpōtiki and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Ōpōtiki Pharmacy or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year is our biggest Christmas ever, with $6 million in extra prizes to be won.

There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs and all Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw with a chance to win.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.

Due to the cricket coverage on TVNZ1, Saturday’s live Lotto draw will be aired on TVNZ2 at 8pm.

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location 1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 4 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 5 8 June $7.18 million Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland 6 8 June $7.18 million Woolworths Metro Auckland 7 8 June $7.18 million Royal Oak Mall Lotto Auckland 8 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 9 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 10 8 June $7.18 million Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton 11 8 June $7.18 million New World Hastings Hastings 12 12 June $4.5 million MyLotto Waikato 13 19 June $5.5 million Impulse Snacks & Lotto Waitara 14 10 August $44.67 million MyLotto Auckland 15 7 September $17.7 million MyLotto Auckland 16 11 September $4.3 million MyLotto Hibiscus Coast 17 23 October $30.2 million Albany Central Superette Auckland 18 9 November $5.25 million Pōkeno Superette Pōkeno 19 9 November $5.25 million Park Mini Mart Tauranga 20 14 December $23.3 million Woolworths Spotswood New Plymouth 21 18 December $5 million MyLotto Central Otago 22 25 December $5.3 million MyLotto Auckland

