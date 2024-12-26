Trash To Treasure: Kiwi Make The Most Of Unwanted Christmas Gifts

With the Christmas pav all polished off and as the Boxing Day sales kick off, Kiwi across Aotearoa are heading to Trade Me to list gifts that didn’t quite hit the mark this Christmas.

Trade Me spokesperson Emma Bacon says while some presents have been received with the expected excitement, other gifts are landing in the ‘yeah nah’ pile.

“In what has become something of a Christmas tradition in Aotearoa, every year we see an assortment of unwanted gifts along with a few Christmas clangers listed on Trade Me. By 10am more than 4,600 unwanted gifts are already up on site, including a second-hand Epilady shaver, car jumper leads, a ceramic unicorn pen holder and an ‘artwork’ of a banana taped to a wall with duct tape, an homage to the famous piece ‘Comedian’ by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan which recently sold for US$6.2m.”

A recent Trade Me survey found Kiwi have a relaxed approach to gifts, with only 3.3% of those surveyed saying they would be upset if their gift was on-sold. The survey, conducted in November 2024, collected responses from over 3,500 Trade Me members.

Weird, Wacky and Wonderful

“When we asked Kiwi about the worst or weirdest gifts they'd received, the responses were a hilarious mix of the quirky and downright offensive,” says Emma Bacon.

“Some hinted at unwanted New Year's resolutions like gym memberships and scales, while others were seemingly called out over personal hygiene concerns, with gifts including soap on a rope for "pesky odors" and nose hair clippers.

“Wrinkle and pimple creams were also popular choices in the worst gift category,” says Emma. “One respondent shared a story of receiving a "fart in a jar," which does make one wonder if some gifts are simply best left un-given.”

Then there were the gifts that missed the mark entirely, like a Christmas ham for a vegan family, chocolates for diabetics and petrol vouchers for someone without a car.

“Despite the oddball offerings, Kiwi showed a remarkable spirit of gratitude - from ceramic snails to creepy dolls - many appreciated the thought behind the gift, even if it didn't quite align with their taste or needs.”

Overall, we’re a pretty chill bunch

The majority of Kiwi surveyed reported getting between one to six presents, with a lucky five per cent scoring more than ten gifts. While 50 per cent said they loved every single gift, 46 per cent admitted at least one or two missed the mark.

“True to our laid-back nature, 73 per cent of us said we’d pretend to like an unwanted gift, with only four per cent brave enough to admit disappointment out loud,” says Emma Bacon.

The Gifts Kiwi DO want

When it comes to the best presents, Kiwi value receiving experiences as gifts, says Emma. “Vouchers for travel, concerts and massages topped the list, alongside practical presents like gadgets, fishing gear and mountain bikes.”

But it's the heartwarming gifts that truly steal the show. “Handwritten cards from kids, a digital photo frame brimming with family memories and new additions to the family - babies and furry friends alike – all made the list.

“And for one lucky recipient, a five kilo block of cheese proved the ultimate foodie dream!” Whanau is the best present

The survey results showed a resounding theme - the best gift doesn’t come wrapped in ribbon — it’s family.

“When asked about who Kiwi receive the most gifts from, partners (65 per cent), kids (54 per cent), and parents (39 per cent) topped the list. A small but mighty seven per cent even credited their neighbours for giving them something special (our bets on a box of chocolates).

“But for many, the most valuable gifts weren’t things money could buy. Kiwi felt time spent with loved ones, kai shared under the summer sun and heartfelt cards from tamariki all topped the list as the most treasured gifts,” says Emma Bacon.

“The survey reminds us that the festive season isn’t just about what’s under the tree, it’s the time spent with whānau that makes this time of year special.”

© Scoop Media

