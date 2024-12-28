Dunedin Powerball Player Wins $4.3 Million

A lucky Powerball player from Dunedin will be ending 2025 as a multi-millionaire after winning $4.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Whitcoulls George Street in Dunedin.

The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the twenty-third Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just days after an Auckland player scored themselves the ultimate Christmas present, winning $5.3 on Christmas day.

Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Fresh Choice Mangere Bridge in Auckland and New World Bishopdale in Christchurch.

The winning doesn’t stop there! Lotto NZ's ‘biggest Christmas ever’ promotion was also drawn tonight, with over 100 extra prizes up for grabs.

One other lucky Kiwi will also be starting the new year as a millionaire. The winning ticket was sold at Plaza Supervalue in Invercargill.

Another 100 winners will be extending their summer holidays after each scoring themselves a sweet $50,000. Players can check their promotion tickets to see if they’re a lucky winner on MyLotto.

Huge congratulations to our Christmas promotion winners!

Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

The live Lotto draw aired on TVNZ2 tonight. We’ll be back on TVNZ1 at 8:20pm for Wednesday night’s live draw.

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location 1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 4 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 5 8 June $7.18 million Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland 6 8 June $7.18 million Woolworths Metro Auckland 7 8 June $7.18 million Royal Oak Mall Lotto Auckland 8 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 9 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 10 8 June $7.18 million Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton 11 8 June $7.18 million New World Hastings Hastings 12 12 June $4.5 million MyLotto Waikato 13 19 June $5.5 million Impulse Snacks & Lotto Waitara 14 10 August $44.67 million MyLotto Auckland 15 7 September $17.7 million MyLotto Auckland 16 11 September $4.3 million MyLotto Hibiscus Coast 17 23 October $30.2 million Albany Central Superette Auckland 18 9 November $5.25 million Pōkeno Superette Pōkeno 19 9 November $5.25 million Park Mini Mart Tauranga 20 14 December $23.3 million Woolworths Spotswood New Plymouth 21 18 December $5 million MyLotto Central Otago 22 25 December $5.3 million MyLotto Auckland 23 28 December $4.3 million Whitcoulls George Street Dunedin

