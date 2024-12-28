Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Dunedin Powerball Player Wins $4.3 Million

Saturday, 28 December 2024, 8:59 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A lucky Powerball player from Dunedin will be ending 2025 as a multi-millionaire after winning $4.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Whitcoulls George Street in Dunedin.

The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the twenty-third Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just days after an Auckland player scored themselves the ultimate Christmas present, winning $5.3 on Christmas day.

Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Fresh Choice Mangere Bridge in Auckland and New World Bishopdale in Christchurch.

The winning doesn’t stop there! Lotto NZ's ‘biggest Christmas ever’ promotion was also drawn tonight, with over 100 extra prizes up for grabs.

One other lucky Kiwi will also be starting the new year as a millionaire. The winning ticket was sold at Plaza Supervalue in Invercargill.

Another 100 winners will be extending their summer holidays after each scoring themselves a sweet $50,000. Players can check their promotion tickets to see if they’re a lucky winner on MyLotto.

Huge congratulations to our Christmas promotion winners!

Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

The live Lotto draw aired on TVNZ2 tonight. We’ll be back on TVNZ1 at 8:20pm for Wednesday night’s live draw.

Powerball wins in 2024:

 Date Prize Store Location 
127 January$17.25 millionMyLottoCanterbury
210 February$8.3 millionMyLottoHawke’s Bay
32 March$12.3 millionMyLottoOtago
413 April$30.16 millionMyLottoWellington
58 June$7.18 millionPak n Save Wairau RoadAuckland
68 June$7.18 millionWoolworths MetroAuckland
78 June$7.18 millionRoyal Oak Mall LottoAuckland
88 June$7.18 millionMyLottoAuckland
98 June$7.18 millionMyLottoAuckland
108 June$7.18 millionShop Rite DairyHamilton
118 June$7.18 millionNew World HastingsHastings
1212 June$4.5 millionMyLottoWaikato
1319 June$5.5 millionImpulse Snacks & LottoWaitara
1410 August$44.67 millionMyLottoAuckland
157 September$17.7 millionMyLottoAuckland
1611 September$4.3 millionMyLottoHibiscus Coast
1723 October$30.2 millionAlbany Central SuperetteAuckland
189 November$5.25 millionPōkeno SuperettePōkeno
199 November$5.25 millionPark Mini MartTauranga
2014 December$23.3 millionWoolworths SpotswoodNew Plymouth
2118 December$5 millionMyLottoCentral Otago
2225 December$5.3 millionMyLottoAuckland
2328 December$4.3 millionWhitcoulls George StreetDunedin

