Greenleaf Fresh Ltd Enters Voluntary Administration

Greenleaf Fresh Ltd has entered voluntary administration. This decision follows recent financial challenges impacting the company's operations.

The administration process aims to protect the interests of employees and creditors while working towards a future for the business.

Updates will be provided as necessary throughout this period.

