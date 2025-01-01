Auckland Strike Player Wins $800,000

One lucky Strike player from Auckland will be living the dream after winning $800,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Papamoa Beach will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Mirrabooka Superette in Auckland and Fresh Choice Papamoa in Papamoa Beach.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

