Back To Work Blues? Air New Zealand New Year Sale Turns Daydreams Into Departures

To kick off 2025, Air New Zealand is launching one of its biggest ever sales, giving its Kiwi customers access to thousands of sale fares to destinations across the Air New Zealand network.

With more than 300,000 seats on sale to 27 international and all 20 domestic destinations, Air New Zealand’s New Year’s Sale provides travellers with an opportunity to plan their next adventure at lower fares. Whether it’s a beach escape, city break, or family reunion, there’s never been a better time to book.

Better yet, almost every international destination on the Air New Zealand network is included. Whether it’s an escape to Bali with fares starting at $629, a trip to Hawaii starting at $549, or a hop across the ditch to Sydney starting at $199, there’s a huge range of options.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran says the timing of the sale is no coincidence.

“We know that heading back to work after a holiday can be tough. As millions of Kiwi circle back to work with the post-holiday blues, there is no better time to book a holiday to fight that forlorn feeling.

“With thousands of seats available at incredibly low fares, this is a chance for New Zealanders to turn their workplace daydreams into departures and head off on an adventure in 2025.

“We’re expecting fares to fly out the door, so suggest getting in quick if there’s a destination on your bucket list this year. Nothing helps get through the working day like the anticipation of upcoming travel, so now is a fantastic time to book that getaway you’ve been dreaming of.”

Air New Zealand’s New Year's Sale is available from today. See www.airnewzealand.co.nz/new-year-sale for more details.

*Example sale fares include:

Starting prices:

· Aussie flights from $199 seat one way

· The Islands flights from $238 seat one way

· Asia flights from $486 seat one way

· USA & Canada flights from $549 seat one way

· Sale fares across the domestic network from May-September

International:

· Auckland to Shanghai from $468

· Auckland to Bali from $629

· Auckland to Hong Kong from $718

· Auckland to Honolulu from $549

· Auckland to Los Angeles from $699

· Auckland to New York from $879

· Auckland to Fiji from $238

· Auckland to Rarotonga from $248

· Auckland to Samoa from $238

· Auckland to Sydney from $199

· Auckland to Melbourne from $219

· Christchurch to the Gold Coast from $239

· Christchurch to Sydney from $214

· Wellington to Melbourne from $219

· Wellington to Brisbane from $227

· Queenstown to Sydney from $257

*List does not cover all sale fares. Travel periods vary across 2025. Seats are strictly limited and subject to availability. Card payment fee, travel periods and conditions apply.

