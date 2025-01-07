Five Tips For Your Home Maintenance This Summer

A home is your most important asset and deserves regular maintenance to preserve its value. New Zealand Certified Builders Chief Executive Malcolm Fleming shares essential maintenance tips that will save you time and money in the long run.

Seal the gaps

Properly insulating your house is one of the best investments you can make, not only to prevent damage through mould and mildew, but to keep your family healthy.

Obviously, making sure you have insulation in the walls, ceilings and underfloor cavities is important but one of the simplest, low-cost ways to insulate your home is to seal gaps and cracks around windows and doors. Not only does it improve energy efficiency, but it can also help prevent small issues like moisture entry becoming a big problem later.

Don’t ignore your gutters

Many homeowners overlook their gutters, but builders understand how crucial they are to maintaining a healthy home. Clogged gutters can lead to water damage and even foundation issues, so it’s important to clean them out regularly. Fleming also recommends installing gutter guards to keep debris out and reduce maintenance.

If it’s a big job, plan for unexpected costs

When renovating, it’s wise to budget an additional 10-20% for unforeseen expenses.

“Hidden issues like mould behind walls, outdated wiring, or structural problems can emerge during renovations,” says Fleming. “Setting aside extra funds allows you to address these surprises without derailing your project or straining your finances. It’s always best to be prepared for unexpected challenges.”

If you hire a contractor, check references and reviews

Always research and verify your builder’s or contractor’s credentials. A house is often a homeowner’s most significant asset, so it’s not the place to cut corners.

“The easiest way to ensure you’re working with the best is to hire a properly qualified builder who is a member of a trade organisation like New Zealand Certified Builders,” says Fleming. In an industry in which anyone can and does call themselves a builder, choosing one with the right credentials will give you comfort.

“For example, members of our association must have a minimum qualification of New Zealand Certificate Level 4 in Carpentry, which is a lot higher than what you’ll find with a lot of builders.”

Do maintenance regularly throughout the year

Preventative care can save you big money in the long run. Regular inspection by a qualified builder can identify potential issues before they become costly repairs. Fleming says; “all too often we see homeowners with issues that were once quick fixes, and now take months and tens of thousands of dollars to remedy.”

