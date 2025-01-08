Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wellington Powerball Player Wins $7 Million

Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 9:31 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A lucky Powerball player from Wellington will be extending their summer holiday after winning $7 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

The prize is made up of $6 million from Powerball First Division and $1 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is first Powerball multi-millionaire of 2025, and the win comes just over a week after a Dunedin couple won $5 million on a ticket they had been gifted. The couple are looking forward to treating themselves, their children and their grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2025:

 Date Prize Store Location 
18 January$7 millionMyLottoWellington
© Scoop Media

