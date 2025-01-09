Future Food Asia Awards 2025 Kicks Off: Expanding Horizons For AgriFood Innovation With A Focus On Growth Opportunities

Singapore, January 8, 2025 –

The 9th edition of the prestigious Future Food Asia Awards, the premier agrifoodtech startup competition, has officially launched. This year, ten exceptional finalists will be selected to pitch their innovations at the Future Food Asia Conference, held on 21-22 May 2025 in Singapore. The winner will be awarded a USD 100,000 prize, in front of an audience of engaged investors and leading corporates from the region and beyond.

The theme for the 2025 edition, "Where Innovation Meets Growth", reflects the industry's heightened focus on scalable innovation amidst the current global economic landscape. To align with this focus, the competition is expanding its reach to include:

Startups from outside the Asia-Pacific region with a compelling value proposition for the market, demonstrated through existing operations or clear short-term plans for regional deployment.

A new category of innovations and applicants specifically addressing carbon solutions, furthering sustainability efforts in the agrifood sector.

Applications are now open and will close on 1st April 2025. Interested startups can find more details and apply at Future Food Asia 2025 | Start-up Award Application for APAC Startups.

Further announcements will follow as ID Capital, the organizer of the Future Food Asia Awards, embarks on a promotion tour across key capital cities in Asia alongside corporate and strategic partners.

About ID Capital

ID Capital is an investment and advisory company headquartered in Singapore specialized in the domain of AgriFoodTech. It focuses on the Asia-Pacific region, where high growth meets high stakes. A pioneer in this vertical, it has contributed effort and capital in catalyzing the ecosystem in the region through its Future Food Asia platform launched in 2016. ID Capital is also an Appointed Partner of Enterprise Singapore for its SEEDS Capital fund in the AgriFoodTech sector. For further enquiries please write to ffaa@idcapital.com.sg

