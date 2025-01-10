New Body Camera By Motorola Solutions Boosts Safety For Frontline Workers

AUCKLAND – January 10, 2025 – Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today unveiled the V200, a body camera designed specifically to help protect frontline workers in stores, hospitals, hotels, schools and stadiums. Workers in these settings regularly face safety concerns – from unwelcome behaviour to theft and medical emergencies – and the V200, with its GoLive Audio safety feature, offers a direct connection to help.

The V200 body camera is a discreet, lightweight addition to a worker’s uniform. The recording feature can be activated with the push of a button to document a situation, which also serves as an effective deterrent for unwanted behaviour. In more serious scenarios, such as medical incidents or crime, activation of the GoLive Audio feature can engage security personnel or a supervisor, who can access live video and audio and interject via the camera's speaker. This kind of immediate intervention allows the frontline worker to focus on the situation while directly getting support.

“Industries like retail, healthcare, hospitality and education are recognising the value of body cameras to improve safety for their workers and those they serve,” said Jeremiah Nelson, corporate vice president, Command Centre Software and Evidence Products at Motorola Solutions. “In these environments, feeling safe at work is key. The V200 was purpose-built to give frontline workers peace of mind on the job, offering proactive and immediate assistance when and where they need it.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As a leading provider of enterprise security technology solutions, Motorola Solutions explored worker sentiment related to body cameras in its 2024 report on retail worker safety. It found that more than a quarter of workers have considered quitting their jobs due to safety concerns, about half of workers think body cameras could make them feel safer and the majority believe body camera recordings could aid in investigations. In the U.K., where body cameras are more widely adopted, 70 per cent said body cameras are effective in de-escalating dangerous situations.

“When people feel safe, they can be more focused and productive,” said Dr. Reed Hayes at Loss Prevention Research Council. “ Body worn cameras are an investment in employee safety and morale which can have a direct and positive impact on team efficiency and the overall work environment.”

The V200 joins Motorola Solutions’ ecosystem of enterprise security technologies, which includes purpose-built video security, access control and communications solutions to help improve safety and security across schools, hospitals and businesses of all sizes.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that’s critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we’re solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses – safer everywhere – at www.motorolasolutions.com.

© Scoop Media

