Four Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Four lucky Lotto players from Whangārei, Te Aroha, Hawkes Bay and Wellington will be celebrating after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Pak N Save Whangārei in Whangārei, Four Square Te Aroha in Te Aroha, Gorgeous Goose Cakes & Lotto in Wellington and on MyLotto to a player from Hawkes Bay.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million. Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $1.1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

