Home Consents Up 4.8 Percent In The Month Of November

There were 3,100 new homes consented in New Zealand in November 2024, up 4.8 percent compared with November 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Of these, there were 1,402 stand-alone houses consented, down 4.1 percent compared with November 2023, and 1,698 multi-unit homes consented, up 14 percent over the same period.

“While the number of homes consented each month has fluctuated, the trend has remained relatively steady for the last year," economic indicators spokesperson Michael Heslop said.

