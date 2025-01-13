Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Home Consents Up 4.8 Percent In The Month Of November

Monday, 13 January 2025, 10:52 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

There were 3,100 new homes consented in New Zealand in November 2024, up 4.8 percent compared with November 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Of these, there were 1,402 stand-alone houses consented, down 4.1 percent compared with November 2023, and 1,698 multi-unit homes consented, up 14 percent over the same period.

“While the number of homes consented each month has fluctuated, the trend has remained relatively steady for the last year," economic indicators spokesperson Michael Heslop said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:

  • Home consents up 4.8 percent in the month of November: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/home-consents-up-4-8-percent-in-the-month-of-november
  • Building consents issued: November 2024: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/building-consents-issued-november-2024
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 