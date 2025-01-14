New Zealand’s Favourite Suburbs Revealed As Trade Me Property People’s Choicest Finalists Announced

Three of New Zealand’s suburbs have been named finalists in Trade Me Property’s People’s Choicest Awards* – a chance to celebrate everyday life in New Zealand. The finalists were selected by the number of nominations received.

And the finalists are… [drumroll]

• Morrinsville (a suburb in the Waikato)

• Papamoa (a suburb of Tauranga)

• Southshore (a suburb of Christchurch)

Voting opens today, Tuesday 14 January, and runs until 14 February. Votes can be made on the Trade Me website at https://www.trademe.co.nz/c/promo/peoples-choicest-voting

Trade Me Property Customer Director Gavin Lloyd says it’s awesome to see the regions coming through strongly in the inaugural awards. “We weren’t quite sure what was going to emerge to win the hearts of Kiwi but all three of these suburbs have a strong sense of community and close proximity to nature so it’s really no surprise that they’ve come out on top.

“Last year we looked at the most popular suburbs in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch by searches on Trade Me, but the People’s Choicest has revealed that the best places to live in Aotearoa as nominated by Kiwi are by and large not in our central cities.”

Waikato CowTown is the centre of everything

“This is dairying country and there are allegedly more cows in a 10km radius of Morrinsville than anywhere else in the world,” says Gavin. That’s not even counting the life-size cow sculptures dotted throughout the town, a nod to the area’s dairying prowess, or the 6.5m tall Mega Cow statue welcoming visitors at the southern entrance of the town. Morrinsville’s town slogan? Cream of the Country.

“With a population of just under 10,000, Morrinsville is set to grow by another 1,500 people once the 150-hectare Lockerbie Estate development is complete. This includes the Lockerbie Retirement Village and a new residential area,” says Gavin Lloyd.

“Everything in the township is within walking distance and Morrinsville (Mōrena) is the centre of the Waikato universe, just 20-30 minutes' drive from Hamilton, Cambridge, Matamata, and Te Aroha.”

With beautiful old architecture, walks along the Piako River or the impressive 18-hole golf course with mature trees and a lake on the edge of town, this town has everything going for it. With the average house price $810,350 it’s also a popular place for people relocating for country life.

Coast with the Most in the heart of Christchurch

Southshore (Te Kōrero Karoro) is a 2.5km narrow sandspit nestled between the estuary and the ocean, delivering views of both sunrise and sunset.

The beach here is vast, wild, and dog-friendly, and once, after a high tide, the shore turned bright pink from millions of whale krill washed ashore. Every year, godwits make the long journey from Alaska to this coastal paradise, and seals and penguins frequently visit the area.

“Neighbouring popular Brighton, Southshore offers a small, community-focused vibe within the heart of a larger city. It’s said that new residents are greeted with a goodie bag on arrival, and it’s not uncommon for neighbours to leave fresh produce on each other’s doorsteps,” says Gavin Lloyd. “Home to just over 1,000 people, Southshore regularly hosts events like the community picnic, Halloween celebrations, Matariki, along with a proactive Residents Association which all contribute to a strong local spirit.”

Life’s a beach in Tauranga boomtown

Papamoa (Te Rae o Pāpāmoa) is New Zealand’s answer to the Gold Coast, with a 16 km long white sandy beach and a wealthy and sorted community. With a population of 37,800, it’s Tauranga’s largest and fastest-growing suburb, with the average house costing around $968,800.

“The area is home to shopping hubs like Papamoa Plaza and Coast Papamoa, but soon, it will also see the arrival of The Sands—a $1 billion town centre currently under development in Papamoa East,” says Gavin Lloyd. “Scheduled for completion in 2026, the precinct already has a New World supermarket and planned retail outlets, a health hub, government services, community facilities, and an aquatic centre.”

Schools and community activities bring people together here and it’s an easy 20- 30 minute commute to Tauranga central for work.

The stunning beach stretches from the Kaituna River in the east to Mount Maunganui in the west. It’s a haven for dog walkers, with an off-leash area extending from south of Moturiki Island (Leisure Island) to Papamoa East, available year-round.

Inland, you’ll find Papamoa Hills Regional Park, with panoramic views of the Bay of Plenty, Tauranga, and as far as Mount Maunganui. A network of walking tracks, including a climb to a historic Māori pā site at the summit, attracts plenty of day trippers and serious hikers.

The summers are warm, the winters mild and the area provides great surf --mellow waves for beginners as well as bigger swells for experienced surfers.

“With a small-scale urban vibe, vibrant coffee culture, abundant amenities, and natural beauty, Papamoa truly offers the best of both worlds,” says Gavin Lloyd.

About the Trade Me Property People’s Choicest Awards

The Trade Me Property People’s Choicest Awards has seven categories: Choicest Suburb, Playground, Bush (shrub or tree), Dairy, Public Toilet, Landmark and Local Legend. The finalists were chosen from public nominations which closed on December 29th.

