Sip Through Summer With Nespresso, Designed For Iced Coffee

14 JANUARY 2025. AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND — This summer, Nespresso is turning up the heat – and cooling things down – with the launch of its Summer 2025 campaign celebrating refreshingly simple iced coffees. Designed for Aotearoa New Zealand’s growing love of iced coffees, Nespresso introduces new and limited edition coffees alongside vibrant Pantone accessories to elevate your summer coffee experience.

A BOLD LINEUP OF FLAVOURS

Whether you crave tropical notes, smooth almond undertones, or a bold and intense brew, Nespresso’s iced coffee capsules deliver barista-quality results every time.

SUNNY ALMOND VANILLA FLAVOUR OVER ICE – NEW & LIMITED EDITION

A refreshing, thirst-quenching iced coffee with delicious almond and vanilla flavoured notes, reminiscent of amaretti and vanilla custard.

Notes: Almond & Vanilla

Coffee Size: Double Espresso 80ml

RRP: $1.40 per capsule (Vertuo)

Please note: Only available for Nespresso Vertuo systems.

TROPICAL COCONUT FLAVOUR OVER ICE (VERTUO) & COCONUT FLAVOUR OVER ICE (ORIGINAL) – LIMITED EDITION

A naturally smooth character combines beautifully with the sweetness of the coconut flavour.

Notes: Coconut

Coffee Size: Mug 230ml (Vertuo) / Espresso 40ml (Original)

RRP: $1.70 per capsule (Vertuo) / $1.40 per capsule (Original)

ICE LEGGERO (VERTUO) & FREDDO DELICATO (ORIGINAL) – PERMANENT/SEASONAL

Light cereal and fruity notes make for a smooth cup of coffee over ice.

Notes: Fruity

Coffee Size: Double Espresso 80ml (Vertuo) / Espresso 40ml (Original)

RRP: $1.40 per capsule (Vertuo) / $1.40 per capsule (Original)

ICE FORTE (VERTUO) & FREDDO INTENSO (ORIGINAL) – PERMANENT/SEASONAL

A medium dark roast with intense and bold cereal, woody aromatic notes.

Notes: Peppery & Roasted

Coffee Size: Mug 230ml (Vertuo) / Espresso 40ml (Original)

RRP: $1.70 per capsule (Vertuo) / $1.40 per capsule (Original)

ICED COFFEE MADE SIMPLE WITH NESPRESSO®

Creating a refreshing Nespresso iced coffee is effortless with the simple ratio of 1 to 3. In a full cup of ice, add one part Nespresso coffee and three parts milk of your choice. This summer, Nespresso brings the same unforgettable coffee experience from the 2025 ASB Classic straight to your kitchen, making café-quality iced coffee easier to enjoy at home.

ICED LATTE

A classic combination of coffee, milk, and ice.

Ingredients:

1 part Nespresso coffee

coffee 3 parts milk

Cup full of ice

Method:

Add ice to your cup. Extract coffee over ice. Pour in milk of your choice. Stir to enjoy!

ADD A SPLASH OF COLOUR WITH NESPRESSO’S LIMITED EDITION ACCESSORIES

Nespresso has partnered with Pantone, the global leader in colour, to bring bold style to your coffee ritual with a collection of limited edition accessories, including:

Iced coffee consumption is on the rise, and Nespresso is proud to be the only coffee brand to design capsules specifically for cold brewing. Whether enjoying a moment at home or taking your iced coffee on-the-go, Nespresso’s iced coffees are designed to be the perfect companion for those hot summer days.

DON’T FORGET TO RECYCLE VIA NESPRESSO®’S RECYCLING PROGRAMME

Nespresso seeks to make a difference where they can. That’s why Nespresso has developed a dedicated recycling programme with ways for customers to be involved, including the new Doorstep Collection recycling service. Discover how to recycle your Nespresso coffee capsules here.

Nespresso’s Coconut Flavour Over Ice, Freddo Delicato, and Freddo Intenso coffees are available online and at Nespresso Boutiques now, RRP $14.00 per sleeve of 10 Original capsules. Nespresso’sSunny Almond Vanilla Flavour Over Ice and Ice Leggero coffees are RRP $14.00 per sleeve of 10 Vertuo capsules, and the Tropical Coconut Flavour Over Ice and Ice Forte coffees RRP $17.00 per sleeve of 10 Vertuo capsules.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 150,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 7,300 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 83 countries and has over 14,000 employees. In 2022, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques.

