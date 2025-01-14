Working In Welcomes Major NZ Immigration Reforms Addressing Skills Shortages

Working In, a leading New Zealand immigration and recruitment company connecting international talent with New Zealand employers, applauds the government's announcement of significant immigration policy changes set to roll out throughout 2025. These reforms aim to address critical skills shortages and bolster economic growth in New Zealand.

Key changes include:

- Removal of wage thresholds for Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) roles

- Reduced experience requirements for lower-skilled migrants

- Extended visa duration for Level 4-5 roles

- Two new seasonal visa categories

- Streamlined Job Check process for low-risk employers

"These reforms mark a pivotal moment for New Zealand's workforce landscape," said Scott Mathieson, Co-Founder of Working In. "By simplifying processes and creating more flexible pathways, New Zealand is positioning itself as a top destination for global talent. Our company is ready to support both employers and job seekers in navigating these exciting changes."

The reforms directly address challenges faced by key sectors like construction, aged care, and hospitality, which have struggled with significant workforce gaps.

“Reducing the New Zealand employee percentage requirement in the construction sector, for example, will alleviate critical shortages and help employers meet project deadlines,” said Mathieson.

In addition, extended interim work rights for AEWV applicants will give employers greater certainty and flexibility in workforce planning, while the streamlined Job Check process for low-risk employers simplifies hiring for businesses already stretched thin.

"At Working In, we understand the pressure many New Zealand businesses are under to secure skilled staff amidst ongoing economic recovery,” added Mathieson. “Our expert team is equipped to guide employers through these new policies, ensuring they can secure the talent they need to remain competitive and thrive."

