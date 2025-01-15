Micron21 Redefines IT Infrastructure With Dedicated Servers And Colocation Services

Micron21, Australia’s first Tier IV-certified data centre, is leading the way in enterprise IT solutions with its advanced dedicated servers in Australia and colocation services. These offerings are designed to meet the demands of modern businesses, delivering high performance, reliability, and security.

Micron21’s dedicated servers feature the latest Dell EMC PowerEdge hardware, with configurations supporting up to 256 CPU threads, 4TB of memory, and ultra-fast NVMe SSD storage. These high-capacity servers are ideal for demanding applications like AI, virtualisation, and large-scale data analytics.

For businesses needing secure offsite hosting, Micron21’s colocation services provide access to a Tier IV-certified facility with 4N power redundancy, independent cooling, and comprehensive DDoS protection. With a globally interconnected network spanning 700 Gbps, clients benefit from seamless connectivity and reduced latency.

As a fully Australian-owned and ISO-certified provider, Micron21 ensures data sovereignty and unparalleled security. Their solutions empower organizations with the infrastructure needed to thrive in today’s digital landscape.

For more information on Micron21’s dedicated servers and colocation services, visit www.micron21.com.

