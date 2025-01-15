Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Micron21 Redefines IT Infrastructure With Dedicated Servers And Colocation Services

Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Micron21

Micron21, Australia’s first Tier IV-certified data centre, is leading the way in enterprise IT solutions with its advanced dedicated servers in Australia and colocation services. These offerings are designed to meet the demands of modern businesses, delivering high performance, reliability, and security.

Micron21’s dedicated servers feature the latest Dell EMC PowerEdge hardware, with configurations supporting up to 256 CPU threads, 4TB of memory, and ultra-fast NVMe SSD storage. These high-capacity servers are ideal for demanding applications like AI, virtualisation, and large-scale data analytics.

For businesses needing secure offsite hosting, Micron21’s colocation services provide access to a Tier IV-certified facility with 4N power redundancy, independent cooling, and comprehensive DDoS protection. With a globally interconnected network spanning 700 Gbps, clients benefit from seamless connectivity and reduced latency.

As a fully Australian-owned and ISO-certified provider, Micron21 ensures data sovereignty and unparalleled security. Their solutions empower organizations with the infrastructure needed to thrive in today’s digital landscape.

For more information on Micron21’s dedicated servers and colocation services, visit www.micron21.com.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Micron21 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 