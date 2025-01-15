te Pa Family Vineyards To Showcase Acclaimed Wines At Wine Paris In 2025

Award-winning winery te Pa Family Vineyards of Marlborough, New Zealand, will showcase its acclaimed range of wines at Wine Paris for the first time this February. te Pa welcomes trade buyers and importers to visit their stand at 4/E 199 at Wine Paris, which runs from Monday 10th – Wednesday 12th of February 2025.

Founder and owner, Haysley MacDonald, says; “We are thrilled to take our wines to Wine Paris this year. With over 40,000 trade visitors attending, Wine Paris brings together the world’s best wine producers and connects them with the buyers and importers who influence what the end customer drinks.

“The opportunity to showcase our unique story and my family’s 800-year indigenous history on the land and share the taste and provenance of our high-quality wines, is something that I am personally really excited about.

“New Zealand wine is one of the few categories still in growth mode around the world, and we are making the most of that momentum, adding new international export markets, driving packaging innovations including the shift to a lightweight 385-gram bottle for many of our wines, and a fantastic run of top scores and awards in key wine shows and publications.”

te Pa is celebrating several recent successes, taking out a spot in James Suckling’s 2024 Top 100 Wines of New Zealand for its te Pa 2021 Sauvignon Blanc Oke, and one of the highest scoring wines in Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate New Zealand tasting for its te Pa 2023 Reserve Collection Hillside Sauvignon Blanc.

Visit the Wine Paris website to see te Pa's exhibitor profile (https://wineparis.com/newfront/exhibitor/39289) or head to www.tepawines.com for full wine details and brand information.

