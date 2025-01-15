Kiwi Start-Up Finalist In Berlin’s Prestigious Green Awards For World’s Lightest, Most Sustainable e-bike

Wãnaka based, Le Velo Studio, is set to launch the world’s lightest e-bike and is already capturing international attention for its groundbreaking innovation, being named a finalist for the prestigious Green Awards in Berlin. Kiwis are being asked to get behind this innovative product, by taking ten seconds to vote for it online. https://www.gp-award.com/en/produkte/bicycle-of-your-life

Le Velo Studio co-founder, Alex Guichard, says it has taken four years of research and development to redefine urban commuting and adventure cycling, resulting in e-bikes that set a new standard for performance, sustainability, and style.

(Photo/Supplied)

Guichard is thrilled the project has been recognised by the Green Awards. “This is the first time a New Zealand company has reached the final level of this competition. This acknowledgement supports our belief that we have created something that will not only enhance the cycling experience for a range of users but also benefits the planet”.

The sleekly designed e-bike that prioritises both aesthetics and function is not just light on weight, weighing in at only 12.3 kg, compared to 23-25kg for most e-bikes on the market now, it’s also light on the planet.

“We focused on circular design principles and decided to use non-proprietary components. The end of life was highly considered. One of the main innovations of Le Velo Studio is the use of a rear e-wheel that includes the battery and the motor in the hub. A majority of e-bikes, with the battery or motor integrated into the frame, will end up in the landfill. They also become obsolete when the motor or battery ultimately stop working. With Le Velo Studio, at the end of life of electronics, the users will be given the choice to repair, replace the e-wheel or just swap the e-wheel for a standard push wheel and use their bike for decades”, Guichard says.

Crafted from premium carbon fibre, the bike has been designed, engineered and assembled in Wãnaka. It offers unparalleled ease of use for urban commuters, gravel enthusiasts and everyday riders alike. “Weight is the first enemy for any e-bike; however, our e-bike is easy to carry upstairs, put on a car rack and safe to ride compared to heavy e-bikes. There is no more range anxiety, when the battery is flat, the user can still finish his ride as the bike becomes a standard lightweight push bike”, Guichard says.

Director of the Green Product Awards, Nils Bader, says Le Velo Studio’s e-bike, called

‘The Bicycle of Your Life’ in the mobility category, is a good example of the level of creativity and passion with which our finalists are contributing to a more sustainable future.

Guichard is grateful for any public support for the awards, “it would be awesome to get a good push from kiwis with votes. The online public vote, in which we are also represented, will take place until January 30.

