Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Strike Player Wins $1.1 Million

Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 9:34 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

One lucky Strike player from Auckland will be celebrating a midweek windfall after winning $1.1 million with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Panorama Dairy in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Waikato will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at New World Howick in Auckland and Pak n Save Te Awamutu in Waikato.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 