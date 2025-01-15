Auckland Strike Player Wins $1.1 Million

One lucky Strike player from Auckland will be celebrating a midweek windfall after winning $1.1 million with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Panorama Dairy in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Waikato will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at New World Howick in Auckland and Pak n Save Te Awamutu in Waikato.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

