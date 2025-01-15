Seven Lotto Players Win Second Division

Seven lucky Lotto players will be feeling fantastic after each winning $30,181 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $36,739.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Paper Plus Meadowbank in Auckland and City Mini Market Dunedin in Dunedin. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto Whangārei Paper Plus Meadowbank (+PB) Auckland West City Lotto Auckland Swanson Superette and Post Cen Auckland MyLotto Taupō MyLotto Canterbury City Mini Market Dunedin (+PB) Dunedin

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

