New Zealand Wine Celebrates A White Christmas

New Zealand wine enjoyed a white Christmas this year, following the release of the latest performance figures of all wine in the UK market.

In the four-week period leading up to 28 December 2024, New Zealand white wine was the country of origin leader in the Still White Wine Category, with value growth up 7.3% and volume growth up 9.7% compared to the same period last year.

Annual Scan data compiled by Nielsen IQ shows New Zealand maintained a high average price of £8.09 per bottle, well above the market average of £6.69. MAT Value growth was up 9.2% and Volume up 9.8%.

Chris Stroud, New Zealand Winegrowers’ Market Manager UK Europe says “We are delighted to see the continued strong performance of New Zealand white wine this past year, but particularly so over the busy Christmas period. We know consumers like to treat themselves and trade up over the festive season, so it is pleasing to see New Zealand as the white wine of choice.

“Sauvignon Blanc remains the driver for this growth accounting for £1 out of every £2 spent on Sauvignon Blanc in the UK, however, we are also seeing increased listings and performance with other white New Zealand varieties, such as Pinot Gris, which offers an opportunity for retailers to further premiumise the category.”

However, it’s not only white wine winning over consumers. New Zealand red wines also enjoyed successful performance with the average price per bottle commanding over £10.50, further showing UK consumers trust ‘brand New Zealand’ and are willing to pay a premium for it.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

New Zealand Winegrowers has a busy start to 2025 with Annual Trade tastings taking place in Dublin, London and Edinburgh at the end of January, in collaboration with Wine Australia. Catalogues are now available and Trade can register here.

Attention then turns to Pinot Noir New Zealand 2025, which is set to take place in Christchurch from 11 – 13 February, returning after an eight-year hiatus.

© Scoop Media

