Over 35,000 Non-Compliant Radio Product Listings Removed From Online Marketplaces

MBIE’s Radio Spectrum Management team has successfully removed over 35,000 non-compliant radio product listings from online marketplaces.

Individual consumers and essential services have greater protection from potential interference.

The Radio Spectrum Management (RSM) team at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has been partnering with major online marketplaces to ensure that prohibited and non-compliant radio devices are not available for purchase in New Zealand. Using techniques like geo-blocking, RSM has successfully removed over 35,000 non-compliant product listings from online platforms during the financial year from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.

“With the increasing ease of purchasing products via global online platforms like eBay, Facebook, Amazon, Trade Me, Alibaba and AliExpress, New Zealand consumers are often unaware of the risks associated with buying non-compliant radio products,” says RSM National Manager Claire Smollett.

“These products can operate on licensed channels, causing interference with critical communication systems, such as those used on aircraft and by ambulances.”

“It’s important New Zealanders are aware of their responsibility when purchasing radios on overseas sites. Non-compliant devices could lead to interference and potential hefty penalties,” says Ms Smollett.

“There was an incident last year when we identified an interference issue with OneNZ’s network that we managed to track back to a baby monitor purchased through an ecommerce marketplace.

“The device was emitting signals that disrupted local communications services, that led to us having to request the owner to stop using it.

“This is an example of how everyday devices can cause disruptions if they don’t meet local compliance standards. By working to remove such products, RSM is giving consumers the trust that what they buy online will not disrupt vital communication systems.”

RSM recommends consumers look out for the following when purchasing radio devices:

A New Zealand compliance mark – either the Regulatory Compliance Mark (RCM ) or the R-NZ on wireless/radio transmitting devices, or other electronic devices.

GPS or cellphone jammers – these are banned in New Zealand.

Products that require a licence – some licences are free, and some you need to pay for. Find out which licence you need | Radio Spectrum Management New Zealand

Notes:

Non-compliant devices could lead to interference and potential penalties of up to $30,000 for an individual, or $200,000 for a body corporate.

Radio Spectrum Management (RSM) is a business unit within the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). RSM is responsible for managing radio spectrum in New Zealand which includes allocating rights for the use of the spectrum, enforcing compliance with licensing requirements, contributing to policy advice to government on radio spectrum, and administering the Radiocommunications Act 1989 and the Radiocommunications Regulations 2001.

Welcome to Radio Spectrum Management | Radio Spectrum Management New Zealand

