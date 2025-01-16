Tony Greene Appointed Chair Of Finzsoft Solutions Limited

Finzsoft Solutions Limited, a leader in banking technology with over 30 years of industry expertise, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Greene as its new Chair, effective immediately.

Tony brings a wealth of leadership, governance and financial expertise to Finzsoft, having a distinguished career initially with Credit Union Hamilton (now First Credit Union) as their Assistant General Manager before crossing the Tasman for Sydney in 2000 to take up the role of Chief Financial Officer and Group Company Secretary with a technology business providing private cloud and managed services to the credit union sector across Australia. Tony was in this role for 24 years and thrived on engaging with financial institutions in supporting and assisting in their selection of technology solutions and he has a proven track record of steering his business and that of his clients toward growth and innovation. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Finzsoft continues to expand its banking solutions and strengthen its position as a trusted partner for financial institutions across Australasia.

In respect to formal qualifications for the role, Tony is a Chartered Accountant (CA ANZ), holds a post graduate diploma in corporate governance, is a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia (FGIA) and the Chartered Governance Institute (CGI) and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (GAICD).

“We are thrilled to welcome Tony as our Chair,” said Helen Hatchard, CEO of Finzsoft Solutions. “His deep experience and visionary leadership will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth, helping us to continue delivering cutting-edge, reliable, and scalable technology solutions to our clients.”

Tony Greene added, “I am honoured to join Finzsoft, a company with a solid reputation for innovation and customer-centricity in the financial technology space. I look forward to working with the talented Finzsoft team to build on the company’s impressive legacy and drive its future success which includes a strong focus on the credit union and mutual banking sector in Australia.”

For over three decades, Finzsoft Solutions has been at the forefront of delivering innovative systems that unify essential banking processes into a single, cohesive platform.

By enabling multi-channel banking and real-time data synchronisation, our platform helps financial institutions streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and manage everything from core banking functions, loan and deposit management, integrated customer and loan origination systems to regulatory compliance, risk assessment, and customer relationships - all in a secure, highly configurable, and scalable environment.

