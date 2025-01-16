Boasters Coffee Roasters Takes Off At Rotorua Airport With “The Hangar” Café

Travellers and visitors to Rotorua Airport can look forward to an exciting new chapter in their airport experience as local favourite Boasters Coffee Roasters prepares to open The Hangar – Airport Café.

From Tuesday 21 January, The Hangar will begin operating a pop-up café on-site, offering a taste of what’s to come while work begins on transforming the café space.

Demolition of the current site is also set to begin next week, with the fit-out and official launch of The Hangar expected to be completed by mid-April.

Rotorua Airport Chief Executive, Nicole Brewer, says the new partnership recognises Rotorua’s local talent, and our ongoing commitment to delivering a distinctive airport experience.

“Boasters Coffee Roasters is known for its locally roasted coffee and exceptional service, and we’re excited to welcome them to Rotorua Airport,” Ms Brewer says.

“The Hangar represents our commitment to supporting local Rotorua businesses, offering travellers and locals a warm, welcoming space. It’s more than just a place to grab a coffee — it’s a showcase of the best Rotorua has to offer.”

Ms Brewer says it will also provide a great café option for those working and living in the eastern part of the city, especially with the one hour free parking.

Boasters owner, Bob Bell, says he is excited to get this new venture brewing.

“We are proudly a local family business that is all about supplying great-tasting locally roasted coffee and fresh, tasty food to our customers.

“This new venture allows us to bring our signature Boasters coffee to an even wider audience and contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of the airport.”

As the first or last taste of Rotorua when people pass through Rotorua Airport, Bob says it is important the airport’s café reflects the city’s unique offerings.

“We are deeply passionate about our community and one of our key focuses with The Hangar Café is to showcase the manaakitanga (hospitality) Rotorua was built on.

“We’re looking forward to offering both locals and visitors alike the opportunity to experience delicious Rotorua food and drink, showcasing high quality artisans and producers from our community and of course, serving our own classic original roast.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Rotorua Airport family and look forward to making every visit a memorable one for our customers.”

