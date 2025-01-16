Entrust Launches PKI Hub

Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions, has launched PKI Hub, an innovative solution designed to help businesses efficiently manage their cryptographic assets. By combining public key infrastructure (PKI), certificate lifecycle management (CLM), and automation in a single, pre-packaged virtual appliance, PKI Hub provides enterprises with a scalable and secure foundation for navigating the complexities of modern digital security.

With cryptographic assets underpinning critical business operations—such as cloud applications, IoT, digital transactions, and citizen identity programs—organisations increasingly face challenges in managing their growing PKI ecosystems. These challenges can lead to compliance risks, unplanned outages, and inefficiencies. PKI Hub addresses these pain points with enterprise-grade visibility, centralised control, and streamlined automation, making it a strategic investment for businesses prioritising security and scalability.

“PKI is no longer confined to niche applications; it’s a business-critical function that touches nearly every aspect of digital operations,” said Michael Klieman, Global Vice President of Digital Security Product Management at Entrust. “As enterprises expand their reliance on cryptographic assets, managing these systems without clear ownership and oversight can become costly and risky. Entrust PKI Hub enables businesses to consolidate their PKI operations into one platform, reducing complexity and strengthening their overall security posture.”

Business Benefits of Entrust PKI Hub:

Operational Efficiency : Consolidates PKI and CLM into a single platform, reducing management overhead for IT teams.

: Consolidates PKI and CLM into a single platform, reducing management overhead for IT teams. Scalability : Adapts to growing business needs with support for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments.

: Adapts to growing business needs with support for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Risk Mitigation : Automates critical processes like certificate renewals and validation, reducing downtime and minimising human error.

: Automates critical processes like certificate renewals and validation, reducing downtime and minimising human error. Cost Savings : Simplifies infrastructure with pre-packaged deployment, reducing integration and maintenance expenses.

: Simplifies infrastructure with pre-packaged deployment, reducing integration and maintenance expenses. Future-Proof Security: Incorporates post-quantum-ready cryptographic capabilities, preparing businesses for emerging security threats.

Core Features:

High-performance certificate authority for issuing and managing digital identities.

Unified certificate lifecycle management with a single-pane-of-glass interface.

Automated enrolment and renewal services for seamless operations.

Real-time validation via Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP).

Timestamping services for enhanced trust in digital transactions.

RESTful APIs for integration with third-party systems and advanced reporting.

Centralised management console for simplified deployment and monitoring.

Entrust PKI Hub is particularly valuable for enterprises operating in regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, and government, where compliance and security are paramount. By providing tools to centralise and automate PKI management, Entrust enables businesses to focus on growth while maintaining robust security and operational reliability.

