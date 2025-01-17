Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Micron21 Enhances Enterprise Infrastructure With Advanced GPU And High Storage Dedicated Servers

Friday, 17 January 2025, 8:38 am
Press Release: Micron21

Micron21, a leading Australian data centre and managed services provider, is revolutionising enterprise IT with its cutting-edge GPU and high storage dedicated servers. These solutions cater to businesses seeking unparalleled performance, security, and scalability for demanding workloads.

The GPU dedicated servers are purpose-built for compute-intensive applications, such as AI, machine learning, scientific research, and real-time data processing. Equipped with industry-leading NVIDIA GPUs and backed by enterprise-grade infrastructure, these servers provide the computational power required to handle the most demanding tasks efficiently. With high availability, customisable configurations, and seamless scalability, these solutions ensure a robust foundation for enterprises pushing the boundaries of innovation.

For organisations prioritising reliable and expandable storage solutions, Micron21’s high storage dedicated servers deliver exceptional performance. Integrating advanced technologies like Ceph—a powerful open-source storage platform—these servers deliver distributed storage that excels in scalability, fault tolerance, and high availability.

Engineered to accommodate massive data storage needs, the storage-optimised dedicated servers utilise advanced RAID configurations, enterprise-class NVMe Solid State Drives (SSDs), and Intel Gold Xeon processors to ensure optimal speed and redundancy. Whether used for backup systems, file storage, or database applications, the servers are designed to support critical business operations with unwavering reliability.

© Scoop Media

