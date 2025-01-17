ALL Onboard: SailGP & Accor Announce Multi-Year Global Partnership

Auckland, 17 January 2025

Image/Supplied

Accor becomes SailGP’s first Official Hotel Partner, while also renewing its commitment to the France SailGP Team for the next three seasons

Accor, the global leading hospitality group, is “ALL onboard," the most exciting racing on water – announcing today a three-season agreement as SailGP’s first Official Hotel Partner. The news comes ahead of this weekend’s ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland, January 18-19, 2025.

The announcement marks a new chapter in the relationship between the two brands, which began with Accor’s sponsorship of the France SailGP Team in 2023. As Official Hotel Partner, the iconic French hospitality group will have an expanded presence across SailGP’s annual calendar of events, with the provision of hotel accommodation, premium on-site catering through Potel & Chabot, marketing activations, digital and broadcast amplification, as well as joint sustainability initiatives. Accor has also renewed its commitment to the France SailGP Team for a further three seasons.

SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said, “We’re delighted to welcome Accor onboard as SailGP’s Official Hotel Partner – a truly global brand, Accor embodies the spirit of quality, hospitality and care that we aim to bring to life across all of our events. Together with Accor, we look forward to providing unforgettable waterside experiences for customers and fans around the world – an après-sail atmosphere like no other.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Accor Group Stuart Wareman said, “SailGP is one of the fastest-growing sports leagues, and its expansion into new markets is further enhancing Accor's global presence. The Group is excited to host event teams and provide exceptional catering offer alongside Potel & Chabot. Through this continued partnership, we'll showcase the leading work our hotels are doing in sustainable travel, with a particular emphasis on our luxury brands, including Sofitel, Fairmont, Raffles and Orient Express. Together, we’ll continue to curate unforgettable Limitless Experiences, giving loyalty members exclusive access to SailGP events worldwide.”

A pillar of the new partnership includes amplification of the French hotel group’s lifestyle loyalty program ALL – Accor Live Limitless – providing fan experiences for loyalty members in key markets across the SailGP calendar. Accor and SailGP will also work in tandem to bring sustainable solutions to life through a number of targeted travel initiatives.

Celebrating the news, France SailGP Team CEO Bruno Dubois said, “The renewed confidence of the Accor Group in SailGP and the France SailGP team will enable us to strengthen, compete – and finish – at the highest level this season. We're going to give it our all in the season ahead –proudly bearing the Accor logo.”

The France SailGP Team will not race in Auckland, but will join the fleet upon completion of the league’s newest F50 catamaran. The team will be awarded five points for the Auckland event. Commercial discussions for the team are ongoing, with more exciting news to follow in the coming weeks. The France SailGP Team is led by driver Quentin Delapierre – French Olympian and America’s Cup helmsman – and a stellar line-up of French sailing talent. The team is operated by K-Challenge – the first sport-tech gathering of the best French experts in international sailing – and its co-CEOs Bruno Dubois and Stephan Kandler.

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland begins this weekend, January 18-19, 2025, in the ‘City of Sails,’ – with 25,000 fans expected between the SailGP Race Stadium and official spectator fleet. Limited tickets to the event remain – available for purchase at SailGP.com/NewZealand.

About SailGP

The most exciting racing on water, the Rolex SailGP Championship sees national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Racing faster than the wind at speeds approaching 100 km/h (60 mph), SailGP is driven by the sport’s top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and a total prize money of US$12.8 million at stake. Powered by nature - wind, sea and sun - driven by purpose, SailGP races for a better future. Accor joins SailGP’s growing family of partners including Title Partner Rolex, Mubadala, Emirates, Oracle, DP World and Apex Group. Visit SailGP.com to find out more.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries, with over 5,600 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronmext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About the France SailGP Team

France is one of the six original SailGP teams. Since Season 2, the team has been led by driver Quentin Delapierre, who has gathered around him a handful of highly-experienced athletes. ‘Les Bleus’ are renowned for their spectacular starts and performances in extreme and windy conditions. They hold the SailGP race speed record with a top speed of 99.94 km/h achieved in Saint-Tropez during season 3. The team is operated by K-Challenge - the first sport-tech gathering of the best French experts in international sailing - and its co-CEOs Bruno Dubois and Stephan Kandler.

© Scoop Media

