PETA Statement On MPI Investigation Into Abuse In The Wool Industry

Friday, 17 January 2025, 7:36 pm
Press Release: PETA

PETA has been updated on the progress of the investigation into the rampant abuse in the New Zealand wool industry, sparked by our documentation. What we have revealed so far is just the tip of the iceberg. For those who haven’t seen the video, we urge you to watch it and decide for yourself.

We appreciate the efforts of the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) in addressing these issues. However, we know from experience that most abuse goes unpunished for either lack of animal protection laws, politics or an unwillingness to hold major industries accountable. Regardless of any convictions that may or may not follow, PETA’s recent investigation—and our documentation of over 150 shearing sheds worldwide—clearly shows that beating, punching, kicking, stomping, and cutting are standard practices in the wool industry. This is true not just in New Zealand but globally.

While certifications like ZQ claim to provide 'humane' wool, our findings reveal that abuse is widespread, regardless of the label. If you care about sheep, don’t wear wool.

PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker

