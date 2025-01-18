11 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Eleven lucky Lotto players will be having a blast after each winning $23,961 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto (x2) Auckland Schofields Stationers Paper Po Auckland New World Ormiston Auckland MyLotto Hamilton Andrew Spence Pharmacy Napier MyLotto Palmerston North MyLotto Porirua MyLotto Marlborough Richmond Night N Day Nelson New World Ferry Road Christchurch

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

