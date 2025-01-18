11 Lotto Players Win Second Division
Eleven lucky Lotto players will be having a blast after each winning $23,961 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto (x2)
|Auckland
|Schofields Stationers Paper Po
|Auckland
|New World Ormiston
|Auckland
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|Andrew Spence Pharmacy
|Napier
|MyLotto
|Palmerston North
|MyLotto
|Porirua
|MyLotto
|Marlborough
|Richmond Night N Day
|Nelson
|New World Ferry Road
|Christchurch
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.