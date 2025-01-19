Hospitality NZ Acknowledges Outgoing Minister, Welcomes New Leadership In Hospitality And Tourism

Hospitality New Zealand acknowledges and thanks Hon. Matt Doocey for his contribution as Minister for Hospitality and Tourism.

As part of the Cabinet reshuffle announced today, Minister Doocey will step down from this role, marking the end of his time as the first Minister to hold this dedicated portfolio.

Steve Armitage, Hospitality NZ Chief Executive, says: “As the first Minister for Hospitality and Tourism, Minister Doocey has done a great job of bringing attention to the important role hospitality plays in communities across New Zealand. His leadership has created real momentum for our industry.

“We particularly acknowledge his work on the Hospitality Summit held at Parliament in December 2024, where important steps were taken to address challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth. His efforts have laid a strong foundation for the future.”

Hospitality NZ is looking forward to working with the incoming Minister for Hospitality and Tourism, Hon. Louise Upston, to build on the momentum.

Steve Armitage continues: “With significant opportunities on the horizon, many of which stem from the Hospitality Summit, the hospitality sector looks forward to partnering with Minister Upston to deliver tangible outcomes that benefit both industry participants and the communities they serve.

“The hospitality industry is a cornerstone of local economies and social connection, and we look forward to working closely with the incoming Minister to champion its future growth and success.”

“We welcome Minister Upston to the role and are excited to work together to realise the opportunities ahead.”

