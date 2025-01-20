Future Leaders Set To Gather In Christchurch

Christchurch is set to welcome 34 aspiring young leaders for the highly anticipated District 9999 Rotary Young Leaders Awards (RYLA) course. This challenging week-long event, tailored for individuals aged 18 to 25, aims to nurture leadership potential in both workplace and community settings.

RYLA offers participants a unique residential experience packed with opportunities to grow as role models and confidently navigate personal, professional, and social challenges. Thanks to the generosity of Rotary Clubs and corporate sponsors, all participants can attend the program at no personal cost, as the full registration fee is covered.

The course combines engaging outdoor activities designed to inspire teamwork and build interpersonal skills, alongside an important Community Project. This project challenges participants to develop a business case, practice project management, and collaborate effectively to see the initiative through to completion.

This dynamic week promises to empower these young individuals, equipping them with the tools to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

