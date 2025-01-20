Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Future Leaders Set To Gather In Christchurch

Monday, 20 January 2025, 8:06 am
Press Release: Rotary Club of Cashmere

Christchurch is set to welcome 34 aspiring young leaders for the highly anticipated District 9999 Rotary Young Leaders Awards (RYLA) course. This challenging week-long event, tailored for individuals aged 18 to 25, aims to nurture leadership potential in both workplace and community settings.

RYLA offers participants a unique residential experience packed with opportunities to grow as role models and confidently navigate personal, professional, and social challenges. Thanks to the generosity of Rotary Clubs and corporate sponsors, all participants can attend the program at no personal cost, as the full registration fee is covered.

The course combines engaging outdoor activities designed to inspire teamwork and build interpersonal skills, alongside an important Community Project. This project challenges participants to develop a business case, practice project management, and collaborate effectively to see the initiative through to completion.

This dynamic week promises to empower these young individuals, equipping them with the tools to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Rotary Club of Cashmere on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 