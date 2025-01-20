New Teletrac Navman Asset Trackers Set Benchmark With One-time Install And Indoor Tracking

Auckland, 20 January 2025 – Teletrac Navman, a leading connected mobility platform and Vontier company, has unveiled significant updates to its asset tracker portfolio, with the launch of one-time install devices that include new indoor tracking capability for real-time location visibility.

The market-leading asset trackers, designed for indoor and outdoor equipment, offer a ten-year battery life that minimises disruption, lowers maintenance costs and addresses the challenges of managing assets across various locations.

The improved, high accuracy indoor tracking also makes them a perfect fit for a wide variety of applications, including warehouse asset management, construction equipment and other high-value asset monitoring.

Further, Teletrac Navman’s AI powered TN360 and TN360 ACM platforms will provide a single pane of glass view for real-time asset location. The platforms have been designed for fleet, asset and construction equipment management, providing visibility into location, maintenance and utilisation across powered and non-powered assets. This empowers businesses to make informed decisions regarding asset mobility, enhanced management efficiency, security and sustainability.

Doug Haebig, Director, Product Management at Teletrac Navman, said: "Our customers' assets are becoming more utilised and operations more dispersed and challenging to manage. The last thing you want is in-demand assets disappearing from your tracking platform because of shorter battery life or signal strength capabilities, and the associated costs of refitting them with new trackers. "Businesses need greater robustness and functionality, as well as improved connectivity to alleviate some of their operational challenges. Our new market-leading devices will give asset managers the visibility they need to streamline and protect operations through a one-time install."

The new features of the trackers include:

Optimised Performance: Up to 10 years of battery life, for a true ‘install once’ solution with low maintenance requirements

High Accuracy Tracking: Enhanced indoor and outdoor tracking for improved real-time asset location management

Global Connectivity: 4G network recognition with 2G cellular fallback to ensure connectivity in the most remote areas

Theft Recovery Mode: In case of theft, ‘Recovery Mode’ can be activated to help locate and recover stolen assets

Durable Housing: IP68 and IK07 rated to withstand the harshest environments

Self-installation: Designed for easier deployment and usage across dynamic operational environments

Teletrac Navman’s existing range of asset tracking devices has been highly successful with thousands of units in the field tracking non-powered assets and has a wide variety of applications. The business has seen demand remain high for asset tracking leading it to develop new functionality and capabilities to suit different use cases.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman’s goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 700,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook IL. For more information, visit www.teletracnavman.com.

Teletrac Navman is a Vontier company.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website www.vontier.com.

© Scoop Media

