Summer Weekly Water Supply Update From Watercare - January 20
As part of our Easy Does It summer campaign, we’re providing weekly updates on Auckland’s water supply situation.
Auckland’s water supply situation is stable. Typically, water demand peaks in February, so we'll continue to remind people to go easy with their water use over summer. We continuously monitor weather forecasts, dam storage levels, water demand and network performance.
We plan and build new infrastructure to ensure we can meet peak demand, not average demand – so if we can keep peak demand lower, we can defer costly infrastructure upgrades and save on interest costs.
Total dam storage today: 76.3%
Historical average dam storage: 84.4%
Seven-day average water use: 469 million litres per day
Leaks reported last week: 1249
Leaks fixed last week: 1207
Weather forecast for the week: Wetter than normal
You can see live dam levels here on our website: https://www.watercare.co.nz/home/projects-and-updates/auckland-dam-levels