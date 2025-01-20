Summer Weekly Water Supply Update From Watercare - January 20

As part of our Easy Does It summer campaign, we’re providing weekly updates on Auckland’s water supply situation.

Auckland’s water supply situation is stable. Typically, water demand peaks in February, so we'll continue to remind people to go easy with their water use over summer. We continuously monitor weather forecasts, dam storage levels, water demand and network performance.

We plan and build new infrastructure to ensure we can meet peak demand, not average demand – so if we can keep peak demand lower, we can defer costly infrastructure upgrades and save on interest costs.

Total dam storage today: 76.3%

Historical average dam storage: 84.4%

Seven-day average water use: 469 million litres per day

Leaks reported last week: 1249

Leaks fixed last week: 1207

Weather forecast for the week: Wetter than normal

You can see live dam levels here on our website: https://www.watercare.co.nz/home/projects-and-updates/auckland-dam-levels

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

