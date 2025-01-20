Middlebank Consulting Group And SimPPLY Announce Strategic PartnershipAcross Australia & New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand, January 20, 2025 – Supply chain and value chain management consultancy Middlebank Consulting Group, today announced its strategic partnership with Australian digital spend management firm SimPPLY. This collaboration will blend the unique expertise of both companies to assist organisations steer clear of looking at supply chain in isolation and provide full spend visibility with insights on interrelated opportunities across Australia and New Zealand. Founded in 2013, SimPPLY offers technology solutions to manage procurement, and supply chain needs through its dedicated team of industry specialists, designers, engineers, data scientists, technologists, and researchers. Middlebank Consulting Group was established 25 years ago in New Zealand, and has been operational in Australia since 2003, in Singapore and India since 2016, and more recently in the USA.

Taking into consideration the key challenges faced by the industry today, where organisations are looking at supply chain separately without fully understanding where their interrelated and holistic spend is, in relation to supply chain and the total cost of goods and services, this collaboration will benefit companies at large. Middlebank Consulting Group and SimPPLY partnership will provide full spend visibility with insights on interrelated opportunities from a supply chain perspective and reduce third party costs of up to 15%. The partnership will also help organisations reduce risk while providing more certainty within their supply chains. The approach is a low-touch technology enabled offering, which allows organisations to compare themselves with the industry.

“We are delighted to be partnering with SimPPLY and are confident that this collaboration will bring benefits of optimisation to supply chain teams and organisations across the region,” said Alan Win, Founder and CEO, Middlebank Consulting Group. "The strategic agreement combines our supply chain management industry knowledge and execution expertise with SimPPLY’s procurement and technological capabilities especially in today’s business landscape where supply chain disruptions are posing risks and organisations are seeking technologically advanced comprehensive solutions to tackle such disruptions and assume lead.”

“We believe that supply chain and procurement are intrinsically linked and are critical to increasing agility, efficiency and accelerating growth for businesses, whilst reducing risk,” said Harry Banga, Managing Director, SimPPLY. “Middlebank Consulting Group through its wealth of experience, spanning two and half decades, and immense industry knowledge in helping businesses improve their logistics and supply chain operations and SimPPLY, with its innovative technology expertise will help organisations streamline and optimise their supply chain operations with a shorter time to value, drive efficiency and provide greater assurity within the supply chain to increase confidence in sales targets and profitability.”

SimPPLY has successfully helped organisations digitise procurement with cost and time savings, sustainability, and insightful procurement analytics across several industry verticals. These include financial, professional and technology services, mining, transport and Infrastructure, manufacturing and retail, health, community, and education.

Over the past two and half decades, Middlebank Consulting Group has achieved numerous milestones, including successfully working with over 150 client organisations across a spectrum of industry sectors in more than a dozen countries to improve their logistics and supply chain operations. The company has successfully implemented a complete range of technology solutions for clients to enhance supply chain efficiency.

About Middlebank Consulting Group

Middlebank Consulting Group is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services. Founded in 1998, the company has grown to become a trusted partner for businesses looking to optimise their supply chain operations. With a team boasting over 225 years of collective experience, Middlebank Consulting Group delivers innovative solutions that drive efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall performance.

About SimPPLY

Formed in Sydney, Australia in 2013, SimPPLY, is a digital spend management company known for its customer-centred, interdisciplinary approach. As digital leaders in procurement, SimPPLY creates a positive impact through innovation by applying creative solutions, systems, experiences and relationships. The company has a dedicated team of procurement specialists, designers, engineers, data scientists, technologists, and researchers.

