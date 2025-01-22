Zanda McDonald Award Welcomes Four New Board Members To Strengthen Its Future Impact

The Zanda McDonald Award, a recognition of excellence in agriculture across Australia and New Zealand, is thrilled to announce the appointment of four new board members: Tess Herbert, Traci Houpapa, Adelaide McDonald and Greg Pankhurst. The addition of these board members strengthens the award’s vision, ensuring the next generation of agricultural leaders continue to be inspired, supported, and celebrated.

Tess Herbert (Photo/Supplied)

Tess Herbert brings expertise in sustainable farming and environmental stewardship, and a wealth of board experience. She is owner/operator of a sixth-generation family farming business which includes a feedlot, lamb and wool production and crops, silage and hay production.

Traci Houpapa (Photo/Supplied)

Traci Houpapa is a recognised industry leader and trusted advisor to Māori, Government and industry on strategic and economic development. Known for her strong and inclusive leadership, she is dedicated to empowering others and driving positive change in industry.

Adelaide McDonald (Photo/Supplied)

Adelaide McDonald has a long standing connection with the Australian beef industry, serving as director of MDH Pty Ltd, one of the largest in Australia. She brings corporate, financial and a extensive agricultural expertise to the board.

Greg Pankhurst (Photo/Supplied)

Greg Pankhurst is an agribusiness consultant with extensive experience in strategy, rural development, and agribusiness innovation across South East Asia and Australia. He spent over 25 years living in Indonesia, and still has business interests across Asia.

"The appointment of Traci, Adelaide, Greg and Tess is a major step in the award's ongoing evolution," said Shane McManaway, Award Chairman. "Together they bring unparalleled expertise, diverse perspectives, and a shared passion for agriculture. This marks the next phase of the award's growth and development, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the team so we can reach new heights in the years ahead."

After years of service to the award, Julie McDonald has announced her retirement from the Board. An instrumental figure in the award’s establishment and development, she has mentored many of the award’s recipients since during her tenure. Julie will continue her involvement as Patron, offering ongoing guidance and support. Emma Black, the inaugural winner of the award, and co-founder of Black Box Co, has also retired from the Board after a significant contribution.

The Zanda McDonald Award is committed to inspiring, mentoring, and nurturing the future of agriculture, providing opportunities for young leaders to thrive, innovate, and shape the future of the industry in both Australia and New Zealand.

Note:

The Zanda McDonald Award recognises and supports outstanding young leaders in agriculture across Australia and New Zealand with a comprehensive development program. This is primarily through mentorship and tailored education opportunities which enable recipients to learn, network, experience and grow. Established in honour of Zanda McDonald, the award is now in its’ 11th year, and offers winners and finalists with personal and professional development opportunities to help shape the future of the agricultural industry.

