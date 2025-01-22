Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Plymouth Powerball Player Wins $8.3 Million

Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 9:27 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A lucky Powerball player from New Plymouth will be starting the weekend early after winning $8.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from New Plymouth.

The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the second Powerball multi-millionaire this year, and the win comes just weeks after a Wellington couple scored themselves $7 million – the first Powerball jackpot of 2025. The couple were driving to work when they found out they had won.

Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Pak n Save Wairau Road in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Rotorua.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Pak n Save Wairau Road in Auckland, or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2025:

 DatePrizeStoreLocation
18 January$7 millionMyLottoWellington
222 January$8.3 millionMyLottoNew Plymouth
