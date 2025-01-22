New Plymouth Powerball Player Wins $8.3 Million
A lucky Powerball player from New Plymouth will be starting the weekend early after winning $8.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from New Plymouth.
The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight’s winner is the second Powerball multi-millionaire this year, and the win comes just weeks after a Wellington couple scored themselves $7 million – the first Powerball jackpot of 2025. The couple were driving to work when they found out they had won.
Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Pak n Save Wairau Road in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Rotorua.
Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Saturday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from Pak n Save Wairau Road in Auckland, or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
Powerball wins in 2025:
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|1
|8 January
|$7 million
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|2
|22 January
|$8.3 million
|MyLotto
|New Plymouth