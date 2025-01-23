Infoblox Expands New Zealand Business As Country’s Network Security Focus Sharpens

Auckland, New Zealand, 23 January 2025

Infoblox Inc., a leader in cloud networking and security services, has announced it is expanding its New Zealand business with two new senior appointments as demand for the company’s services rises with government, financial services, retail and critical infrastructure customers.

The company has appointed Hamish Soper as enterprise account executive, leading sales and customer service for the country. Soper brings more than 20 years’ enterprise technology leadership experience to the role, from industry leading companies including Westpac, Vodafone, Check Point, Cisco and Tesserent.

Meanwhile, Hayden Poh has taken the role of solutions architect and technical lead for New Zealand, bringing more than 15 years’ experience from companies including Dimension Data (now part of NTT), ANZ Bank, Cisco, and Zoom.

The New Zealand leadership team will work closely with A/NZ managing director Scott Morris, head of A/NZ channels Rob Partington, head of A/NZ solutions architecture Tim Hartman, and Infoblox’s local distributors Tech Data and NEXTGEN.

“New Zealand enterprises, government and critical infrastructure providers are challenged by a sharp rise in logging requirements to meet compliance and a lack of visibility over their increasingly complex multicloud environments,” said Morris.

“Our technology addresses and automates that and can remove major pain points while distilling organisations’ threat environments to see more needles, and less hay. Having experts like Hamish and Hayden on the ground will accelerate the growth we’re already seeing in New Zealand as the country raises its cyber posture.”

"This is an exciting milestone for Infoblox, and we are thrilled to support this expansion. Together, we’re strengthening our commitment to delivering innovative solutions across the region, while empowering New Zealand government, enterprises and businesses with cutting-edge cloud networking and security solutions,” said Lynne Jeffery from NEXTGEN.

“We’re seeing a rapid shift towards hybrid-multi-cloud environments across New Zealand. Our two companies are committed to meeting this demand while helping New Zealand partners and businesses navigate the digital landscape with confidence and resilience."

The expansion comes as New Zealand sharpens its focus on cyber security and tackling financial scams. The Government recently launched new anti-scam coordination efforts after New Zealanders lost NZ$200 million to scams in 2023, and is also increasing cyber support and educative tools for small businesses.

It also comes following the launch of Infoblox’s industry-first Universal DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IP address management) product suite. The suite enables cohesive DDI management, comprehensive asset visibility, and proactive security by breaking down silos across NetOps, CloudOps, and SecOps teams while offering adaptive deployment models.

To align with this expansion, Infoblox will be bringing its Exchange series to Auckland and Wellington in February. Featuring Cricket Liu, EVP and one of the ‘founding fathers’ of DNS, and Chris Usserman, former Intelligence Office at US Airforce and Chief Technologist at Infoblox, the event will bring discussions on current DNS technology, New Zealand’s cybersecurity landscape, and how to unify the management of DNS systems across all cloud systems.

