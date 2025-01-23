New Social Housing Development Provides Much-Needed Homes In Palmerston North

Home in Place - Palmerston North development (Supplied)

Palmerston North’s housing needs have been given a boost with the completion of a vital social housing project by SOHO Group in partnership with not-for-profit community housing provider Home in Place. The development, featuring 15 high-quality apartments, has provided homes for residents, with 13 tenants moving in within just two days of its completion.

Earlier this week, the New Zealand team from Home in Place was joined by developers, Mayor Grant Smith, and key stakeholders for a Māori blessing conducted by Lous, a Rangitāne Pou Tikanga (Cultural Leader). The ceremony honoured the land’s history, acknowledged ancestors, and created a sense of peace, healing, and safety for the new residents. This tradition was to instil belonging and connection to the community for those moving into their new homes.

Mayor Grant Smith expressed his pride in welcoming the new development and its residents.

"I am proud to welcome new residents to the vibrant community of Palmerston North," said Mayor Grant Smith. "This much-needed social housing development is a testament to the investment and partnership between SOHO Group, the developers, and Home in Place, the Community Housing Provider. The blessing ceremony not only honours the land and its history but also marks a new chapter of hope and opportunity for our new residents," he said.

Home in Place - Rene Pere (Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Home in Place’s Regional Tenancy Relations Officer, Rene Pere, played a key role in ensuring the rapid allocation of homes by leveraging strong relationships with referral partners.

The development, located within walking distance of the city centre, local shops, and community facilities, includes six two-bedroom units and nine one-bedroom units. Features such as off-street parking, an undercover bike store, a bin store, and landscaped communal spaces add to the appeal. The ground-floor units meet Lifemark 4-Star performance standards, ensuring accessibility for people with disabilities.

SOHO Group’s commitment to exceeding the Building Code, achieving Healthy Homes standards, and earning a Homestar 6 sustainability rating highlights their dedication to high-quality, environmentally friendly housing solutions.

Under a direct lease model with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MHUD), the development ensures long-term support for individuals and families prequalified by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) on the Social Housing Register. The immediate occupancy of these homes shows the demand for quality social housing in the midst of New Zealand’s housing challenges.

"Home in Place exists to provide safe, secure, and affordable homes for those in need," said Larissa Bridge, CEO of Home in Place New Zealand. "Our purpose is not only to address the housing challenges faced by our communities but also to create opportunities for individuals and whānau to thrive within supportive environments."

As the housing crisis continues to impact the nation, Home in Place remains committed to expanding its presence and building partnerships that make a tangible difference in the lives of those facing housing insecurity.

© Scoop Media

