Statement Of Preliminary Issues Released For Altano New Zealand’s Proposed Acquisition Of Matamata Veterinary Services

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to an application from Altano New Zealand Limited (Altano) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Matamata Veterinary Services Limited (MVS).

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the potential competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Altano/MVS” in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 10 February 2025.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 10 March 2025. However, this date may change if by the relevant date we are not yet satisfied that the proposed acquisition will not have, or would not be likely to have, the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market in New Zealand.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the Commission’s case register: https://comcom.govt.nz/case-register/case-register-entries/altano-new-zealand-limited-and-matamata-veterinary-services-limited/_nocache

