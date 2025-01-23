Southland Livestock Grazing Company Fined $48,750 Over Hundreds Of Cattle Grazing In Mud

(Photo/Supplied)

A Southland livestock grazing company has been fined $48,750 for allowing hundreds of cattle to graze in mud.

FFPM Grazing Limited earlier pleaded guilty to four charges (October 2024) under the Animal Welfare Act following a successful prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI). They were sentenced in the Invercargill District Court today (23/01/25). FFPM Grazing Limited was also ordered to pay MPI $15,000 in costs.

MPI director of compliance and response Glen Burrell says the winter grazing practices at this property were appalling.

“Many of these animals, around 125, were stuck in mud to the extent that they were not able to display normal animal behaviour like walking and turning freely to access feed or rest in dry areas,” says Mr Burrell.

“The farm was running more than 2,000 head of stock on a relatively small area of land, and this contributed to the creation of mud and animal welfare problems.

(Photo/Supplied)

"Most farmers work hard to do the right thing and have improved their winter grazing practices over recent years. This case is an important reminder to plan ahead and get on top of problems before they develop. A well-planned winter grazing system supports good animal health and welfare. It ensures animals have sufficient and appropriate feed, access to plenty of clean water, and the ability to move freely to and from their feed and water."

Animal Welfare Inspectors visited a leased property near Tuatapere following a complaint about the animals there.

“Their coats were caked in mud, they didn’t have a suitable dry lying area and when they were lying down, they were lying in mud. There’s little insulation for an animal in mud and the animals were susceptible to the cold,” says Mr Burrell.

“MPI’s investigation found that former farm workers at the property had warned the company and directors who leased the property against using silage stacks. The property owner reiterated these concerns to one of the grazing company directors, but no action was taken.”

“Silage stacks concentrate feed in one area, meaning the animals have to walk to that same area to access feed which potentially creates more mud. The better practice is to move silage regularly to dry areas for the animals.

“Our investigation also found that FFPM knew of a cattle beast dying in mud but made no changes to its grazing operation.”

Both farm workers who initially warned the company resigned from their jobs. Three new farm workers were employed, and they were directed to move dairy cows to pasture areas only on dry days.

Two farm workers became so concerned about the welfare of the animals they moved stock out of the muddy paddocks. The company reacted by directing them to return the animals to the muddy paddocks.

"We continue to engage with farmers and industry about winter grazing and have seen some good progress. We proactively visited around 20 proactive properties throughout Southland during winter 2024 and found most farmers were on top of their winter grazing requirements with good plans in place,” says Mr Burrell.

“Our message to those who do not properly manage this issue is that there will be consequences.”

Animal welfare is everyone’s responsibility and MPI strongly encourages any member of the public who is aware of animal ill-treatment or cruelty to report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints freephone 0800 00 83 33.

