Supporting Lifeline Aotearoa: Belron NZ Raises $50,000 For Mental Health Services In 2024

Following a challenging year for the not-for-profit sector and at a time when many charities are struggling to secure and raise funding, Smith&Smith®, Laser® and Exceed®, as members of the Belron NZ family, have this week presented Lifeline Aotearoa with $50,000.

This comes following December’s announcement that the companies have renewed their collective commitment to Lifeline as national charity partner for the next three years. Reflecting a longstanding culture of supporting mental health and wellbeing in New Zealand, they have together raised over $195,000 for the charity since 2021 - enough to answer over 5,000 calls for help.

Lifeline’s mission aims to reduce distress and save lives by providing safe, accessible, effective, professional and innovative mental health services. For more than 60 years, Lifeline has been a beacon of hope, answering more than 10,000 calls and exchanging 20,000 texts every month, something that would not be possible without the support of corporate partners like Belron NZ.

Providing this support remains as important as ever, especially following the stress that can come with the holiday period. Lisa Braid, Operations Manager of Lifeline Aotearoa says, “Smith&Smith®, Laser® and the Exceed® team’s ongoing support allows us to be there when people need us most. Every dollar raised translates directly into lives saved and hope restored for people in crisis and their loved ones.”

The Belron NZ companies have implemented several regular internal initiatives to raise money for Lifeline. Over the Christmas period they held their annual raffle where team members could purchase tickets to go in the draw for items gifted from suppliers. Alongside these, fundraising is a key feature of annual conferences where silent auctions and other activities bring national teams together for a good cause.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Michelle van Gaalen, Managing Director of Belron NZ, says, “We’re all about making a difference with real care, and I’m continuously inspired by the generosity and enthusiasm of our teams. Together, we’re proud to back Lifeline and the incredible work they do to support Kiwis through tough times.”

As this partnership continues to thrive, both Belron NZ and Lifeline value and appreciate their ongoing relationship and commitment to New Zealanders with the renewed hope to assist those struggling with personal challenges.

© Scoop Media

