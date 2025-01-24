Mediaworks To Become Sales Representative For The SiriusXM Podcast Network In New Zealand

MediaWorks announced today that it has entered into an agreement with AdsWizz to become AdsWizz’s third-party sales representative for advertising on the SiriusXM Podcast Network in New Zealand. The agreement brings the SiriusXM Podcast Network’s catalog of over 2,500 premium shows including Smartless, Crime Junkie, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Call Her Daddy and more to MediaWorks’ podcast network rova, enhancing its audio entertainment offering for local advertisers and listeners.

Charlotte Ring, MediaWorks Acting Head of Digital Revenue said: "We are delighted to work with AdsWizz to bring the SiriusXM Podcast Network’s content to New Zealand. This agreement expands SiriusXM Podcast Network into the New Zealand market and we are excited to provide new opportunities for local advertisers to engage with top-performing shows."

Willy MacAlister, MediaWorks Podcast Director, added: “Adding SiriusXM Podcast Network’s world-class portfolio to our podcast network is an exciting milestone for MediaWorks and the rova platform. As the number one podcast network for female listeners, they continue to set the standard for audio entertainment globally. This collaboration with AdsWizz will not only offer local audiences even more incredible content, but it also creates new opportunities for advertisers to tap into the power of podcasts in New Zealand with scale, reach and targeting.”

MediaWorks will leverage AdsWizz’s audio ad technology and advanced targeting capabilities to sell its audio network in New Zealand, meaning advertisers will now have the ability to reach an audience within the local podcast market.

“We look forward to working with MediaWorks as our sales representative for advertising across the SiriusXM Podcast Network in New Zealand,” said Anne Frisbie, SVP and Head of Global Business Development, AdsWizz. “Our agreement with MediaWorks will allow advertisers to reach podcast listeners in New Zealand by leveraging AdsWizz’s targeting and measurement capabilities.”

About MediaWorks:

MediaWorks is New Zealand's leading radio and outdoor media company with over 2.4 million weekly listeners and over 5,000 outdoor touch points nationwide. The company owns and operates radio brands The Edge, The Rock, More FM, The Breeze, The Sound, Mai FM, George FM, Magic, Humm FM, Channel X and rova. MediaWorks brands and people are household names with local, highly engaged audiences.

