One NZ Satellite Now Available On Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S23 And Galaxy S23 Ultra

Friday, 24 January 2025, 11:04 am
Press Release: One NZ

Following a successful start to rolling out texting via space in late 2024, One NZ is now widening eligibility of Satellite TXT to include the popular Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra phones, as well as newly announced Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, from launch on eligible plans at no extra cost.

Joe Goddard, Experience & Commercial Director at One NZ, says: “We’re stoked that customer feedback has been really positive so far. Over half of all customers currently eligible have already accessed One NZ Satellite since launch, sending and receiving thousands of text messages in previous mobile blackspots.”

“Today, we begin the promised fast follow of additional phones onto the One NZ Satellite network, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra, meaning thousands more One NZ customers across the country can now enjoy coverage like never before, when they have clear line of sight to the sky.”

The satellite SMS service will continue to improve over the coming months as more satellites are added, with the average time it takes to send and receive text messages already reducing since launch and expected to eventually reduce to a minute on average.

Joe Goddard is firmly focused on getting more Kiwis texting through space: “Both Starlink and One New Zealand continue to work at pace to keep improving this innovative technology and offer it to more of our customers, and we’re excited to announce new phones very soon as they pass our field testing.

“It’s also worth noting that One NZ is still the first and only telco globally to offer this commercial nationwide service, so we’re on the groundbreaking edge of new tech.”

