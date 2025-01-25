Timaru Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

The dream has become a reality for a lucky Lotto player from Timaru after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Park Night N Day in Timaru.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Hamilton will also be celebrating after winning $800,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Caltex Dinsdale in Hamilton.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

