AWWA Periodcare Poised For Global Growth Following Acquisition

AWWA Periodcare, one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most iconic brands, is set to expand its reach globally after being acquired by Lux Perry, CEO and founder of Somedays, a North American leader in natural period pain relief.

Lux Perry, CEO and founder of Somedays (Supplied)

The acquisition marks a significant step for the New Zealand company, renowned for its sustainability, innovation, and incorporation of mātauranga Māori.

AWWA co-founders Michele Wilson (Supplied)

AWWA co-founders Michele Wilson (Tainui, Ngāti Paoa) and Kylie Matthews together with Perry, announced the partnership today (January 27), which will see AWWA join Perry’s portfolio of menstrual wellness businesses, including Somedays and North American leakproof underwear pioneer, Aisle.

Perry said they were drawn to AWWA due to the brand’s strong commitment to its core values and its unique connection to indigeneity, recognising menstruation as a deeply cultural aspect of health often overlooked by other brands.

“I first learned about AWWA about a year ago when it started to make more of a splash in the US and noticed some of our brand advocates at Somedays supporting this very cool Māori-owned brand,” Perry said.

“I loved being able to see exactly what matters built into every aspect of the business, from their online community, to their give-back initiatives, to their supply chain transparency and B Corp certification.

“No matter where you come from, your ancestors had rituals, practices, and beliefs relating to menstruation. AWWA is leading that conversation by highlighting Māori cultural practices and traditions regarding menstruation, forging a powerful roadmap for others to explore their own ancestral connections.”

Entrepreneurs Wilson and Matthews are seasoned in acquisitions, each bringing a track record of success, with Wilson founding and selling Frankie Apothecary and Matthews doing similar with Kai Carriers.

Both will remain involved with AWWA as minority shareholders, with Wilson serving as cultural advisor and Matthews consulting on sustainability strategies for both AWWA and Aisle.

Wilson will continue promoting mātauranga Māori through her work with Ehoa, the first Indigenous period-tracking app to integrate Maramataka, the Māori lunar calendar, with menstrual cycle optimisation.

She has also taken on a new role as Aotearoa Manager with B Lab, expanding her impact and passion for business as a force for good.

Both Wilson and Matthews said they were excited about the partnership and that it was the start of a promising future uniting AWWA’s legacy with Perry’s expertise.

“In light of the challenges faced by many New Zealand businesses right now, I’m proud of this new direction, which represents not just a business transaction but a testament to the power of collaborative, purpose-driven entrepreneurship,” Wilson said.

“Building AWWA has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life, empowering wāhine and creating products that make a difference for individuals and Papatūānuku.

“Somedays feels like a natural partner for AWWA as they truly understand the heart of our kaupapa and values, giving me confidence that AWWA’s mission will not only continue, but thrive.

“To everyone who has supported AWWA, we want to say thank you.”

A Shared Vision for Growth

The Somedays brand, a first of its kind in menstrual pain relief, was inspired by Perry’s struggles with endometriosis. Through Perry’s advocacy, Somedays has sparked vital conversations about the disease and garnered more than 3 billion views on social media for their viral period pain simulator videos.

With AWWA now part of the Somedays family, Perry said the brand’s next chapter would be focused on purposeful growth and expanding its mission and legacy globally, while staying true to the community and culture that shaped it.

They said the expansion into the Australian market was a key focus for AWWA, with the move representing more than a business opportunity- it was a chance to honour AWWA’s roots as a homegrown South Pacific brand.

“This partnership goes beyond scaling- it’s a purpose-driven collaboration rooted in the belief that business should be a force for good,” Perry said.

“Bringing AWWA’s ethically-made, sustainable period care to more people in Australia and the world means empowering individuals with products that reflect their needs, values, and aspirations.

“I want to reassure people that AWWA will stay true to its founding principles and will continue operating as a New Zealand-based company with deep ties to its Māori origins, central to its identity and story.”

Wilson and Matthews agreed AWWA’s new international platform would extend its global reach, while upholding the integration of tikanga Māori and sustainability as benchmarks in period care.

“It was vital that AWWA’s next phase stayed true to the values we built the brand on,” Wilson said.

“Somedays has created a model allowing smaller, purpose-driven brands like AWWA to grow without compromising those principles.

“AWWA customers can expect to see the same quality and integrity they’ve come to trust, now with the opportunity to make an even bigger impact on the world stage.”

