Hospitality NZ Welcomes Announcement To Enable Visitor Visa Holders To Work Remotely

Hospitality New Zealand (Hospitality NZ) welcomes today's announcement by the Government that it is introducing amendments to visitor visa requirements to allow tourists to work remotely while visiting New Zealand.

Steve Armitage, Chief Executive, says “The changes announced today, enabling visitors to work remotely while on a visitor visa, are a positive step in enabling the growth of tourism and hospitality.

“It is pleasing to see the Government following through on its recent statement regarding the need to accelerate economic growth, with strong acknowledgment that tourism and hospitality are critical drivers. Today’s announcement is not a silver bullet, but it’s certainly a welcome initiative which we hope results in extended stays and increased spend throughout Aotearoa.

“Digital nomads are a reflection of how the visitor market continues to evolve, and these changes should improve NZ’s attractiveness as a destination. This category of visa has been successful in other countries, attracting skilled professionals who contribute to local economies by spending on accommodation, food and beverage and other services without competing for local jobs.

“We also note Minister Stanford’s comments regarding the Government’s commitment to supporting a smarter, efficient and predictable immigration system to grow the economy. We look forward to seeing more logical changes to the immigration system in due course.”

