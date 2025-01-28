Leaseweb Boosts AI-Focused Infrastructure Portfolio With Launch Of New NVIDIA GPU Solutions

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, January 28, 2025 – Leaseweb Global, a leading cloud services and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider, today announced a significant expansion of its processing solutions with the addition of NVIDIA L4, L40S and H100 NVL GPUs to its infrastructure portfolio. By offering powerful new NVIDIA GPUs at scale, Leaseweb is meeting the compute needs of a wide variety of sectors – including the Artificial Intelligence (AI), Media & Entertainment and Gaming industries – at a price point that enables significant cost savings when compared to the wider marketplace.

Available across Leaseweb’s entire global network, spanning the European, North American and Asia Pacific regions, the expanded GPU offering supports customers with a scalable, efficient deployment framework optimised for high performance computing (HPC), ranging from AI model training and video analytics to graphics processing and video rendering functionality. Leaseweb’s new NVIDIA GPU solution aims to help customers improve their operations, reduce costs and enhance computational speed for demanding workloads. The announcement also underlines Leaseweb’s commitment to meeting the demand for powerful infrastructure solutions with industry benchmark performance chips that can be deployed within hours to ensure high availability service provision.

This marks the next step in Leaseweb’s journey to providing a complete AI offering for its customers, which will include integration into Leaseweb’s public cloud and broader set of infrastructure solutions. By providing a comprehensive, scalable solution for a wide variety of workloads, Leaseweb is reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for organisations focused on balancing price with performance and availability. With further plans to integrate this offering into its broader solutions suite, the company is strongly positioned to become a leading provider of GPU infrastructure, supporting customers as they invest in these transformational technologies.

"This announcement represents an important step for customers where GPU availability is increasingly important and will give organisations around the world the price/performance flexibility they need, as soon as they need it," commented Liat Mendelson Honderdors, Principal Product Manager, AI and GPU at Leaseweb.

“Our customers value Leaseweb’s extensive industry expertise as they plan and deploy infrastructure for their most processor-intensive workloads. With considerations ranging from price and performance to data sovereignty and compliance, Leaseweb’s solutions and state of the art global network means we are ideally suited to helping our customers grow their business and expand into new markets, even at hours’ notice. By incorporating best-in-class NVIDIA technology into our infrastructure portfolio, we're laying the foundation for a broader solution set that will continue to evolve with customer needs," Mendelson Honderdors concluded.

For further information, click here: https://www.leaseweb.com/en/products-services/dedicated-servers/gpu-server

About Leaseweb

Leaseweb is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider serving a worldwide portfolio of 20,000 customers ranging from SMBs to Enterprises. Services includePublic Cloud,Private Cloud, Dedicated Servers , Colocation, Content Delivery Network , andCyber Security Servicessupported by exceptional customer service and technical support. With more than 80,000 servers, Leaseweb has provided infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services since 1997. The company operates 28 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, all of which are backed by a superior worldwide network with a total capacity of more than 10 Tbps.

Leaseweb offers services through its various Leaseweb Sales Entities which are Leaseweb Netherlands B.V., Leaseweb USA, Inc., Leaseweb Singapore PTE. LTD, Leaseweb Deutschland GmbH, Leaseweb Australia Ltd., Leaseweb UK Ltd, Leaseweb Japan KK, Leaseweb Hong Kong LTD, and Leaseweb Canada Inc.

For more information, visit:http://www.leaseweb.com

© Scoop Media

