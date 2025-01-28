Generate Welcomes Matt Pike As Wealth Adviser

Matt Pike (Photo/Supplied)

We're pleased to announce Matt Pike has joined the Generate team as a Wealth Adviser.

Matt has more than 25 years of experience spanning financial services, direct sales, service delivery, and manufacturing, and brings a deep well of expertise to the distribution space.

Matt started his career as a financial adviser with ANZ Bank and Certus Financial Group, where he developed strong relationships with clients and providing strategic nancial advice to support their nancial goals.

Matt’s nancial acumen and experience managing client portfolios, combined with his strategic expertise and drive for strong commercial outcomes, gives him a unique lens from both sides of the desk.

Matt joins Generate's Wealth team, a growing area of the business as more Kiwis seek expert guidance to build their financial futures beyond KiwiSaver.

“I'm thrilled to be joining a leading wealth manager, with an excellent reputation for long-term performance and service for its investors,” he says. “I’m excited about the huge opportunity our managed funds offer Kiwis to grow their wealth.”

Generate offers five Managed Funds options. Its flagship Focused Growth Managed Fund has ranked 1st out of 9 funds for 3-year and 1st out of 8 funds for 5-year returns as at 30.12.2024 in the NZ OE Multisector – Aggressive category, according to Morningstar Direct Performance report calculated as of 20.01.2025.

The same fund ranked 2nd for 1-year returns, beaten only by Generate’s newest fund, the Thematic Managed Fund, which returned a 31.25% return for the year.

Says Kristian James, Generate Head of Distribution: “Matt’s varied experience and strong network add new depth to our advice team, and we look forward to seeing his positive impact at Generate.”

*Source: Morningstar Direct Performance Report calculated as of 20.01.2025. All returns shown are after fees and before tax. The Generate Focused Growth Managed Fund returns ranked 1st out of 8 NZ OE Multisector - Aggressive Category Funds for 5-year returns, and 1st out of 9 funds for 3-year returns and 2nd out of 17 funds for 1-year returns as of 30.12.24. The Generate Thematic Managed Fund ranked 1st out of 17 NZ OE Multisector - Aggressive Category Funds for 1-year returns as of 30.12.2024.

